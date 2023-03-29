The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 12 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 5 Motor Assist calls, 7 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 71 traffic calls and 0 welfare check and 162 Misc Other calls.
The total calls amounted to 268 with the following arrests:
Jake Joseph Dimino from Salida was arrested on 3/21/23 for violation of Bail Bond Conditions. He was released on a cash bond on 3/21/23.
Colbe Nicholas Kelly from Bailey was arrested on 2 warrants from Park County. Both warrants were for failure to appear. He was released on PR bonds for both warrants on 3/21/23.
Israel Levine from Denver was arrested on 3/20/23 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Nathaniel Treen Mudge from Dillon was arrested on 3/23/23 on charges of driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both; speeding 25-39 over limit. He bonded out on 3/24/23.
Anatoliy Yevgeniy Odnoralov from Bailey was arrested on 3/21/23 for driving under the influence-w/2+priors. He was sentenced to serve 60 days. He is still in custody.
Alexandra Danielle Robertson from Denver was arrested on 3/20/23 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear-traffic offense. She was released on a $300 cash bond on 3/20/23.
