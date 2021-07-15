Florissant Heritage Day is back and everyone is invited to the many events, museums, and discovering the history July 31.
Start off the morning with breakfast with the Florissant Fire Protection District at the fire house, 2606 Highway 24, from 7 - 11 a.m. Come early and enjoy a hearty breakfast and maybe a surprise or two. Cost is by donation.
Florissant Grange at 2009 Co Rd 31 is hosting a Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Western Music Association will be on stage in the main building from 11 a.m. to closing. There will be ice cream, soda, and chips to munch while you shop or just relax and enjoy the music. The Florissant Grange is housed in Florissant’s 1887 schoolhouse.
Next to the schoolhouse is the Teacherage Museum, which served as a residence for the teacher, who taught at the schoolhouse. The Teacherage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The teacherage houses a vintage collection of 1800s school desks, books and other schoolhouse memorabilia. In addition, it is home to a beautiful collection of over 50 miniature historic buildings by well-known artist Ken Goehring.
Pike’s Peak Historical Society’s Main Museum at 18033 CR 1 will be open from 9 a.m - 4 p.m. There are several displays depicting the history of Florissant and the people who lived in the area.
The museum is an entertaining and educational tour of the Pikes Peak region, from early explorers to Ute Indians and Mountain men to the early pioneers, railroads, and gold rush. Unique rocks, minerals, and fossils from the Florissant Lineament provide one of the richest geological exhibits in the Pikes Peak region.
A special lapidary presentation by the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club will be offered from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. outside the museum. The display will feature several diamond bladed saws cutting flat slabs from rough material as well as units used to grind pieces from those slabs into the curved top gems called cabochons. Then there will be displays of wire wrapping the cabochons into rings, earrings or other finished jewelry.
Just a couple minutes drive southeast of the Museum is the Hornbek Homestead. The 1878 Hornbek Homestead is an original, historic log home that was owned by Adeline Hornbek a single mother of four children.
The home is on the original location of the homestead and is located adjacent to the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, where you can discover history, explore nature, and observe the massive petrified tree stumps.
Spend a day in Florissant to learn about the town’s rich history and enjoy the small-town hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.