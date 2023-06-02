The newly elected five-member board of directors of Florissant Fire Protection District opened their first meeting to a packed house, and the mood was uplifting and full of excitement. One member, Bob Perry, was unable to attend due to medical reasons, but he was present on the phone.
Their first order of business was electing officers. Paul del Toro was elected president, Judy Dunn as vice president, Bob Perry as treasurer, Dave Groat as secretary, and Allen Schultz as assistant secretary.
Paul del Toro made the following statement: “The May 2, 2023, election results have been certified and filed with the Division of Local Government (DOLA), and the Oaths of Office for each newly elected director and director’s bond have been filed with the Teller County Clerk and Recorder, DOLA and Teller County District Court. In accordance with Section 1-13.15-112(1)(a), our terms as elected directors have begun.
“We, Judy Dunn, Allen Schultz, Dave Groat, Bob Perry, and Paul del Toro do hereby serve notice to all members of the Florissant Fire Protection District and its employees that unless and until a legal authority with powers over this body suspends our authority, we will perform all duties of our office as sworn to in our oath of office. Further, all legal directives within the scope of our powers issued by this board shall be followed. Failure to comply with those directives will be cause for disciplinary action.
“It was the intent of this board to work with the old board to do an orderly transition of power and enable them to close outstanding business from their term. Ms. Thompson suggested that transition might be best to occur at the monthly meeting scheduled for today, and we agreed in an effort to reflect a willingness to work together to unite the community. As Ms. Thompson suggested this process, we were led to believe she would act in good faith to accomplish these goals. Instead, Ms. Thompson played a political game and has taken it upon herself to be judge and jury and presume guilt and arbitrarily attempt to usurp the responsibility of our duly elected positions by cancelling tonight’s meeting. This situation forced us to call this emergency meeting to complete our assumption of office.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to the community, but we will be rescheduling the monthly board meeting to tomorrow, May 25, 2023, where we will continue in the business of the board.”
del Toro’s statement explained the concerns that the community has been experiencing since the election. The statement, as well as introductions of the board, were met with applause and whoops from the crowd. The meeting adjourned after Don Moore passed out name tags to the board members that were donated from contributions from the community.
The meeting the following day was again attended by a full house of community members. The meeting covered many items the board needs to address, including the formation of committees, Finance, Grant Writing, and Disciplinary. It was indicated that previous punitive actions as well as current will be addressed and rectified, if warranted.
del Toro brought up the fact that the law firm that had been working with the district is no longer providing legal services, due to Starla Thompson’s complaint which implicates the DEO, who is a paralegal for the firm. The firm cited conflict of interest.
Vicki Collings was named as Assistant Treasurer who will be tasked with getting records in order in preparation for an audit. The community applauded and asked questions about the status of finance records, etc. This caused some discussion, since there has been no transition or turning over of records, etc.
“The outgoing board refused to assist in any activities to support the orderly transition of power to the new board until the required step of holding the first public board meeting. That meeting was held on May 24, 2023. Subsequent requests have not yet been answered as of this time,” explained del Toro.
They also want to begin work sessions; they will be notifying the community as to when and where and what topic and are encouraging community members to join them for these discussions. They are considering using the library due to the continuous audio and video recording presently used in the fire station. The board indicated this was something they would be addressing soon.
There was public comment regarding several different concerns including the Oxygen Program and Chipper Program. Several people mentioned concerns with the fact that these programs are not being followed up on. Apparently, there are a lot of downed limbs, etc. from the recent storm that need to be taken care of; not only are they in the way, but they could be fuel in a fire situation.
One woman stated she had filled out all the forms as required for the oxygen, but was never contacted and/or notified. She said she had a discussion with Schultz and is now self-sufficient with plenty of bottles and a generator. Schultz confirmed the conversation and stated that while the cause is a noble one, people should be prepared, as the ultimate responsibility lies with the individual, not the fire department.
The board vowed to look into both concerns and rectify and/or modify as soon as possible.
The board also stated they are going to be attending training classes from the Special District Administration.
del Toro thanked the community for their attendance and comments and asked for patience as they work things out. “We’re all in this together,” he said and adjourned the meeting.
