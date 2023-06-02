The newly elected five-member board of directors of Florissant Fire Protection District opened their first meeting to a packed house, and the mood was uplifting and full of excitement. One member, Bob Perry, was unable to attend due to medical reasons, but he was present on the phone.

Their first order of business was electing officers. Paul del Toro was elected president, Judy Dunn as vice president, Bob Perry as treasurer, Dave Groat as secretary, and Allen Schultz as assistant secretary.

