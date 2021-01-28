Fairplay residents and visitors will now have an additional dollar store in which to shop. In addition to Family Dollar, which has been open for several years, a new store, Dollar General, is coming to town.
The construction is visibly under way at 1197 Bullet Road, next to U.S. Highway 285. The official opening date is set for later this winter, but depending on many variables, it could open later.
Despite uncertainty about the exact opening date, DG is currently recruiting employees, with a projected need of six to 10 total staff. Individuals interested in applying to join the DG team should apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” said Angela Petkovic, public relations representative for the Dollar General Corporation. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who might not have affordable nearby retail options.”
What does Dollar General sell?
“Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing,” Petkovic said.
Private brands that DG sells include Clorox, Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
Community involvement
DG is involved in the communities it serves, and supports literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The foundation annually gives grants to charitable organizations, schools and libraries within a 15 miles of a Dollar General store or distribution center. The grants support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.
Since 1993, when the DGLF began, it has awarded more than $186 million in grants, helping more than 12 million individuals with literacy or educational goals. To read more about the literacy foundation, go to their website, www.dgliteracy.com.
“The DGLF also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test,” said Petkovic. “Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online at the National Literacy Directory website, or with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for information and is available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.”
The dollar question
Some stores with “dollar” in their name, price everything at one dollar. Although some items may cost one dollar, other items at Dollar General may require multiple dollars.
