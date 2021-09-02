Park County Creative Alliance’s (PCCA) History Inspiring Art Event, Aug. 15 was attended by 80 at the historic Buffalo Peaks Ranch in Garo, now the home to Rocky Mountain Land Library. PCCA’s Arty Car greeted the attendees at the gate to give them awareness of the arts being alive and well in Park County.
Inspiration of the historical background of Buffalo Peaks Ranch coupled with the authentic characters of the Park County Regulators, gave attendees a glimpse into life in the 1880’s to draw upon. Attendees were presented with the opportunity to choose among several activities during their day on the National Registry of Historical Places - listed ranch.
PCCA offered sessions in which people could watch artists use the historic setting in inspiring their particular art form, including, musicians, watercolor, pastels, sketching and photography. Then if the guests were also struck by inspiration, they could take basic art supplies from the ‘Creative Corral’ and have the artists guide them in producing their own art.
Guests could also immerse themselves in history by engaging performers in 1880s western costumes who could regale them with stories and demonstrations of ranch life in the Old West. They also had the opportunity of just relaxing to the sound of both Old West and more modern music or listen to accounts of the history of the area with a storyteller.
The Rocky Mountain Land Library’s programs nicely complimented the PCCA activities with the chance to explore the Young Reader’s Library and set out on a scavenger hunt to treasures to be found in the natural surroundings of the ranch or to stroll to the river to explore the flora and fauna there.
At noon, the attendees enjoyed lunches brought from home while listening to engaging western tunes performed by PCCA musicians, and then had the opportunity to visit more of the sessions and experiences they might have missed in the morning sessions.
“We want to thank the South Park National Heritage Area for its support of our efforts. As the goals of the SPNHA to collaborate with local and other organizations, to highlight the history of the area, and to help promote the businesses and talents of the residents are so important to Park County, we believe this project helped in a very large way to meet and surpass those goals,” said Linda Balough PCCA coordinator of the event.
“It was a successful and inspiring day for those who attended and another opportunity for PCCA to showcase our many talented artists in Park County and to inspire others to pursue the arts,” said Ann Lukacs, President PCCA.
