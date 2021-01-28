Another year has slid past, with not enough hiking on too few trails. That makes me feel all the more obligated to host a seasonal event: the Winter Solstice Wine and Cheese.
The Winter Solstice has the shortest daylight in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the “natural” boundary between the end of one year and the start of the next, and has been celebrated as such before our modern calendar was standardized.
Our celebration is usually on the Sunday closest to the Winter Solstice; that day this winter was on the 20th of December. If you live in South Park, you will probably remember the day: 50 mile per hour winds and blowing snow. It was no time to be driving in South Park, and no time to be hiking. I’d have been blown away with the snow.
Christmas and New Year’s, even in this year of isolation, are busy days. The closest day to the Winter Solstice that I could get anyone into the snow was Jan. 3.
Our hiking area was the relatively flat area just south of Observatory Rock. The rock is named for its resemblance to an astronomical observatory: its peak is a rounded rock, sitting well above the plain and nearby hills. It is just east of Indian Mountain, and so there are good, well-plowed roads providing easy access to within walking distance.
I was able to entice three fellow hikers to join me: Dave Cooper, a local hiker and outdoorsman who we all look up to (pretty tall!); John Flory, with whom I went on one of my longer expeditions, in the Lost Park area; and Mary Pruitt, who had been living out of state for many years, and recently returned.
We all met in Jefferson on the morning of the outing. It was the wind that kept us at home before, and the wind was there to try to blow us away again. It wasn’t 50 miles per hour, but it was cold, and the snow came off the ground as the wind came at us.
The trip down Tarryall Road was a little exciting, as the vehicles were pushed around a bit by the wind and danced a bit on blown snow and a little ice, but we left that behind when we left the floor of South Park and started down the Tarryall Valley. By the time we reached Stagestop Road, the hills kept the wind off of us pretty well. We turned on Stagestop Road and went on plowed Indian Mountain subdivision roads for a few miles to the Forest Service entrance. We parked just inside the gate, and got ready for the walk.
Observatory Rock, Indian Mountain and the hills in between appeared to be blocking the worst of the wind, but there was still a cold breeze. The sky was nearly cloudless, and the sun brightened our outlook.
We walked a hundred yards or so down the road, with a couple of polite snowmobilers passing us on the way, and left the road as it turned south when we wanted to go north.
Up a gentle grade we walked, with a few inches of cold, powdery snow underfoot. The snowcover looked like a choppy ocean, the wind having carved static waves in its surface. In one place we crossed some largish foot prints, made by either a small Sasquatch or a snowshoe hare.
Up the slope we found a barbed wire fence. It’s often tricky to get through those in winter coats. Dave noticed a wire gate not far off, and we went through there.
It was downhill from the gate to the bottom of a small valley, then up again. At the top of the next ridge, we could see about a mile to the base of Observatory Rock, and several more little valleys to cross. John suggested we look around for a party place nearby, so we headed for the nearest high point on the ridge, with a modest rock outcropping and a few bristlecone pines. On its leeward side, facing south, we found a spot cleared of snow by the sun, with plenty of room for our little party.
I like the “Wine and Cheese” title to the annual outing. It implies the sophistication of a formal affair in a gentile setting, not a trudge in the snow on a winter’s day, with whatever snacks and drinks you can haul in your backpack. But the commoradarie is the the same, and the stories might be even better.
Once we’re all as comfortable as we can get, it’s time for the annual toast: As we tell tales of trails we walked in the past year, we toast the trails we’ll find in the next.
We enjoyed each other’s company until that nebulous “guess it’s time to go home” feeling came. The breeze had died to nothing, the sun was still bright, and the temperature was edging toward the freezing point; in all, it was a pleasant winter’s day in South Park. We retraced our steps back to our parking spot, bid each other fond fairwells and headed home.
Home projects and preparations for future life have kept me off the trails more than I’d like this past year. The trails are always there waiting, and all I have to do is set my priorities straight and get out there. I’ve already toasted those trails, so I’m expected.
