If you are looking for a great school to send your kids to, you might want to look at the Guffey Community Charter School.
The GCCS uses multi-age classrooms, with an average size of 10 students per classroom. There are three classes: K – 2, 3 – 5 and 6 – 8. The school uses a project-based learning method, all in a supportive, challenging, safe and caring environment. The school is governed by the Carver Method of policy governance with a five-seat board of directors.
The Guffey school was started in 1918 at its present site, although there was a school in Guffey starting in 1896, and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. The original 1918 building is still there, but has been added onto and remodeled; it even got a new roof and bell tower. The original bell is still rung at the start and end of the school day.
In 1995, the Park County RE-2 school district created the charter school with two sites, one at Lake George and one at Guffey. By 1999, the two schools decided to separate and Guffey became the GCCS.
For more information about the school oar enrolling, contact Principal/Administrator Jacob Sampson at 719-6889-2093 or email him at: jsampson@guffeyschool.org.
For more information on the history of the Guffey School, see the November, 2017, Flume.
With the GCCS board of directors election coming up April 19, there will be a “Meet and Greet” the candidates March 31 from 4-7 p.m. at the Guffey Bakery. There are five candidates running for the three seats on the board; three of the candidates are incumbents. Come, ask questions and hear what they have to say.
Don’t forget to put the big April 20 Guffey Earth Day celebrations down on your calendar. The GCCS is having a workday, with many volunteers and some supplies needed to help build their raised beds for the outdoor garden. The Bakery crew will be joining in and will need help with their greenhouse and community garden project too.
The school will also be hosting an environmental film festival the same day, with all ticket proceeds going to the raised beds and community garden projects.
Don’t forget the Pie Palooza May 11 for a pie contest, pie eating and a pie auction.
