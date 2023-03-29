If you are looking for a great school to send your kids to, you might want to look at the Guffey Community Charter School. 

The GCCS uses multi-age classrooms, with an average size of 10 students per classroom. There are three classes: K – 2, 3 – 5 and 6 – 8. The school uses a project-based learning method, all in a supportive, challenging, safe and caring environment. The school is governed by the Carver Method of policy governance with a five-seat board of directors.

