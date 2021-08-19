Are your home and property prepared for a fire? Contact the Park County Senior Coalition for financial assistance with chores that keep your property defensible and your home safe. We can help pay for items such as tree removal and pine needle/flammable debris removal from gutters, decks, roofs etc.
Do you have an evacuation plan? A “go bag” with important documents (birth certificates, wills) prescription medications (ask your doctor for a multi-day emergency supply), pet supplies, etc. The Park County Senior Coalition wants you to be prepared! We have shelf-stable food boxes available for seniors registered with the coalition- perfect for your “go bag”. Call the PCSC at 719-836-4295.
Got 5? Identify 5 people you can call for assistance for anything from help with tasks at home, a ride to the store or a doctor appointment, or even lifesaving help with wildfire evacuation. Place on the refrigerator for a quick reference. Should an emergency occur, local first responders know to look for it there and contact those listed on the card. The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon has ready made “Got 5” cards available! Call the SAPC at 720-385-8300.
