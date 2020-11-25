It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the Tri-Fire Toy Drive is underway. Lake George, Four-Mile and Florissant have joined together to gather toys for those in need in their communities.
In order to bring Christmas to kids who might otherwise not be able to enjoy the gifts of the season, these fire departments are asking for unwrapped new toys to be dropped off at several locations from now until Dec. 15 so that firefighters can get them wrapped and labeled for the children and delivered in time for Christmas.
To kick off the drive, a “Stuff the Truck” event will be held Dec 5, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Walmart in Woodland Park. Representatives from the three fire districts will be there collecting toys from shoppers at Walmart.
New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the following locations in Lake George: Lake George Fire Station #1, Lake George Post Office, Lake George Library, Granite Canyon General Store, The Ponderosa and Lake George Charter School. The drop-off location in Four Mile Fire District is at their fire house on Teller County Road 11. Drop-off locations in Florissant are Florissant Fire Station, The Mercantile, The Outpost, Ace Hardware and Florissant Family Medicine.
This annual event has brought so much joy to the children when they hear the fire trucks coming to their houses bringing lots of Christmas cheer. It will be even more important this year after a year of so many changes in their lives.
This year, Logan Schwanke, 14-year-old son of Erich and Melanie Schwanke, felt the need to include Senior Citizens who have been isolated during the pandemic. The firefighters and their families will be putting together Christmas baskets for the elderly in their districts. Melanie is a member of the Florissant Fire Corps and the coordinator of the Toy-Drive event for Florissant Fire.
Both toys and baskets will be delivered before Christmas by the fire departments. Florissant Fire will also be including their special truck, “Reggie,” and a visit from St. Nick himself.
Our community volunteer fire districts work year-round protecting our homes, our property and our wildlands, and now during the season of giving, they are spreading joy to youngsters, and this year the elderly shut-ins as well. Please help support this selfless effort.
