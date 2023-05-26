Sometimes people have a story to tell. Sometimes they write a book. And sometimes the book becomes a musical on New York’s Broadway stage.
That is exactly what happened to Hartsel resident and Fairplay barber Tina Zimmerman.
“I wrote a book,” Zimmerman said. “It’s the true story of three women and it is based on our lives. The book is called Open: an adoption story in three voices.
“In 1993 she (adoptive mother) sent me this amazing journal and it is all about her adopting my daughter,” Zimmerman said. “I asked her what her plans were for this journal and she said she was going to give it to Mollie (daughter) as a gift to let her know how much she was loved.”
Zimmerman continued, “I asked if I could write my side of what it was like for me to give her up and why and all the circumstances. We ended up writing for ten years. We gave her the book together when she was 18, and 2 years later she finished it.”
When Zimmerman was 26, she found herself pregnant and feared she would not be able to give her baby the best life, given her circumstances at that time.
“I wanted a home with two happy parents, not with someone who had to worry about where the next paycheck was coming from,” Zimmerman wrote in the book. “I wanted my baby’s life filled with laughter and sunshine, music and art.”
Zimmerman continued, “I knew that I had to give my baby a better life, and that life was not with me. Adoption seemed my only hope. This child deserved it. I brought her here to earth on purpose for my own selfish reasons. Now I had to be unselfish and find her the best parents I could.”
Zimmerman, birth mother to Mollie, wrote the book along with Mollie and Mollie’s adoptive mother, each person deeply sharing their struggles, joys and emotions from their own unique perspectives.
The book provides the experiences of each woman through the years. It was finished when daughter Mollie wrote her portion when she was 23.
Open adoption was just in the beginning stages of development when Zimmerman sought a lawyer to help her find an adoptive family.
“Open adoption means that there is some level of direct communication between the birth family and the child and his/her adoptive family,” per the website adopting.com.
Today there are various kinds of adoption, including closed, semi-open and open, all with varying degrees of contact and communication.
“Every adoption is as unique as the people involved,” Zimmerman said.
Many years later, while barbering, Zimmerman happened to meet Riley Thomas, New York musical composer, who stopped in for a haircut. Thomas was in Colorado for the Breckenridge film festival, and Zimmerman mentioned that she had written a book about her experience with open adoption.
Thomas, who was adopted, read the book on the airplane home to New York City, and soon thereafter purchased the musical theater rights to the book and created the musical, “My Real Mother,” based on the book. Thomas wrote both the lyrics and the music.
“What’s going on in the book is mythic, and it’s so beautiful and so sweepingly emotional that one of the best ways to capture that kind of feeling is with music,” Thomas told the Summit Daily.
The musical premiered in July 2019 in New York’s Alice Griffin Memorial Theater, and all three women attended.
Does the story have a happy ending? So far, it appears that this set of family members has certainly had their joys and challenges and, like the adoption itself, these three women have been vulnerable, open and humble with each other.
A few words below exemplify the type of respect they have for each other.
“Twenty-six years ago you gave me the greatest of gifts,” Marlene (adoptive mother) wrote to Zimmerman (birth mother).
“I am grateful Tina gave me life, and I am grateful she had the courage to let me go. I am grateful that there was an open adoption so I didn’t have to wonder. I am grateful that I am a combination of all of them.”
The book is sold at Walmart, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target, including online ebook versions. Note: Names were changed in the book. Search for “Open: An Adoption Story in Three Voices by Alaina O’Connell, Alex Porter and Sara O’Connell.
