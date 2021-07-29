Park County
Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of July 12, 2021 – July 25, 2021
Two Week Report
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 63 animal control calls, 18 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 3 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 18 Motor Assist calls, 32 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 2 Search & Rescue calls, 169 traffic calls and 15 welfare check and 880 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 1,230 with the following arrests:
Gary Creel from Hartsel was arrested 7/20/21 on charges of driving under restraint-alcohol-related-2d off; driving under the influence; careless driving; no proof of insurance-failure to display. He was released 7/20/21.
Mikael William Gambrel from Florissant was arrested on 7/19/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released 7/20/21 with the following orders – received time served from Park County Combined Courts-plead guilty plus fines and court costs.
Christopher Clement Gissinger from Fairplay was arrested 7/21/21 on charges of driving ability impaired-w/2+ prior alc. He was sentenced to serve 60 days and is still in custody.
Angela Hartman from Fairplay was arrested on 7/20/21 on charges of assault in the 2nd degree(DV); domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $1,000 PR bond 7/21/21.
Garrett Kristan Rochin from Chino Hills, CA was arrested 7/21/21 on charges of protection order violation-civil; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a PR bond on 7/22/21.
Dain Weston Shepard from Alma was arrested 7/20/21 on charges of witness/victim-intimidating; harassment-telephone-threat/obscene; protection order violation-criminal. He was released 7/21/21.
