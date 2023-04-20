Hartsel Fire Protection District Chief Brian Cook was dispatched April 12 and took charge as incident commander for the Badger Creek Ranch wildfire, which was spreading rapidly from grass to trees and prompted mandatory evacuations.
The wildfire was burning near Latigo Loop and County Road 53 and McMurray Road near Hartsel.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for a five-mile radius for residents living in the Badger Creek Ranch area. Emergency shelter was offered at the Fairplay Community Center, and shelter for large animals or livestock that can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.
Fire Chief Cook immediately jumped into action when he got the call and began calling resources even as he left the Hartsel station.
The wildfire was reported at approximately noon, April 12, and was 100 percent contained by 8:30 p.m. that night.
“I attribute our success in containing this fire to all the mutual aid we had,” Cook said.
Most of the Hartsel firefighters were quickly on the scene, as well as Southern Park County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Fire, Northwest Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service crews.
The Carson City, Nevada Hot Shots also jumped in the firefight. They happened to be close by in Woodland Park as they had recently been fighting the Rampart Range fire.
The Park County Sheriff’s department quickly got into position with evacuation notices and blocking of roads.
Two airplanes and one helicopter were also deployed to fight the fire from above.
The wildfire burned a total of 57 acres, and although there were houses in the line of the fire, all structures were saved from the fire.
“These men and women worked their [tails] off today and deserve a good night’s rest (half will sleep in tents or trucks near the fire),” Hartsel resident Tyrene Cook wrote on Facebook.
“The cause of the fire was someone burning their weeds with a torch,” Fire Chief Cook said.
Park County is now in a county-wide stage one fire ban.
The Park County website explains that the following activities are not allowed during a stage one fire ban:
“1. Building, maintaining, attending or using open burning or an open fire as defined in Section 5.f. of County Ordinance 21-04, except on Forest Service land in developed camping areas with fire rings.
2. Target and recreational shooting.
3. Blasting, or other activities, which generate flame or flammable material.
4. Outdoor hot work without a pressurized water system or at least a 7lb. ABC or 2 ½ gallon pressurized or equivalent fire extinguisher, and large size pointed shovel readily available for quick use.
5. Fireworks and model rocketry.
6. Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
7. Operating a chain saw without a pressurized water system or at least a 7lb ABC or 2 ½ gallon pressurized or equivalent fire extinguisher, and large size pointed shovel readily available for quick use.
Please abide by the County Ordinance 21-04. Citations for violations will start at $500 and increase to $1000.”
“Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw will be pursuing criminal charges related to the cause of the Badger Creek Fire,” per the Park County Facebook page. “After an investigation, law enforcement believes the fire was a result of a homeowner’s careless actions on their private property, in violation of the local fire ban. The fire spread quickly and out of control due to the weather conditions.”
