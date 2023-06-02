Platte Canyon Cpl. Nate Carrigan lost his life in the line of duty on Feb. 24, 2016. The Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund was established in his honor by his family and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. The fund has awarded over $40,000 in scholarships to graduates of Park County high schools.
The 5th Annual Golf Outing to raise money for the scholarship fund will be Aug. 3 at Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive in Thornton.
Registration will be from 7 – 9:30 a.m. There will be a staggered start time with teams notified of their start time prior to the tournament. This is an 18-hole scramble format. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
There will be team cash prizes for first, second and third, men’s and women’s prizes for longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin and prize drawings for donations.
Sponsorships are available for $750, $500 and $250 that will include tournament signage/recognition. Prize donations are needed.
