Continuing down Currant Creek, the next early homesteader was John T. Whisler, often spelled Whistler or Wisler. Not a lot is known about Whisler.
Whisler’s father, Samuel Whisler, was born in Pennsylvania in May of 1811, and he died in Iowa in November 1876. Samuel married Elizabeth R. Pike (born in 1814) in Ohio on October 9, 1834, and they had six or seven children, all born in Ohio: Hugh 1836 – 1840; William Lancelot, Sr. 1838 – 1922; John T. 1842 – 1902; Mary W. or A. 1843 – 1918, maybe 1920; Matilda J. 1846 – 1918; William Lancelot 1846; and Robert M. 1848 – 1902.
The 1856 Iowa census listed the family living in Edna, Iowa. Samuel was 45, Elizabeth was 42, John T. was 15; Mary A. was 13, Matilda was 11, Wm. L. was 11 and Robert was 8.
The 1860 U.S. census had John T. 19 years and a farm laborer living in Iowa with his sister Matilda, 15 years, and brother Robert, 12 years. They were living with John Elms, 30 years, a farm laborer, and Olive Norman, 23 years, also a farm laborer.
By 1870, though, the US census listed John Whistler 28 years, single, a miner living in Park County Territory by himself, with family #126. He was undoubtedly lured by the glitter of Colorado gold.
In the meantime, Sikka A. Scott was born December 23, 1818, in Norway and Abraham “Abe” Collinson was born in 1812, also in Norway.
The couple married either in Norway or the US, although there is no record of this. Records do show that Abe emigrated to the US in 1837, apparently with Sikka, and they settled in Rhode Island. The couple had two children: Martha Sophia, born in May of 1842 or 1843, and Olivia Matilda, born February 2, 1847. Abe was naturalized in 1847.
The 1850 census had the family living in RI where Abe 38 was a machinist, Sikka was 33, Martha was 7 and Olivia Matilda was 3. Living with them was Jens C. Thune, 26, also a machinist.
In 1851 or 1852, Sikka left Abe in RI and moved to Madison, Wisconsin. The 1860 census listed Sikka, 42, living with Abraham Scott, 33, who was a master jeweler. Scott was born in Norway in 1827. Also in the household were Martha S. Collinson, 17, a teacher, and Matilda Collinson, 13.
The records do not show whether Sikka married Scott or not, but the 1860 census showed Abe still living in RI. Abe was now 48 and a gas pipefitter. He was living with John Land, 36, who was born in Denmark; Mary Land, 27, born in Massachusetts; and their son Albert J., five months old. In 1880 Abe was still in RI, but divorced; he died there in 1882.
In 1860 or 1861, Abraham and Sikka Scott left Wisconsin and crossed the plains by oxen wagon train with their two daughters to Denver, Colorado. The trip across the plains was quite a hardship, and the group met several parties of hostile Indians and were once even threatened by massacre.
The Scotts started a store in 1861 on Blake Street in Denver, then the heart of the business district. They sold dress goods on one side of the store, and on the other side Abraham, who was a master jeweler, designed and made jewelry from gold taken from the mines in Fairplay and Central City.
Sometime around 1868, the Scotts came to the Canon City area and purchased a ranch called the Soda Springs Ranch southeast of Guffey. This was presumably the 160-acre cash sale homestead dated 1885, which did include the soda springs outside of Guffey, in the name of Sikka A. Scott. The old 1879 survey map shows a house on that homestead property.
Sometime around this time the Scotts also purchased seven acres of land in South Canon between Prospect Street, now 4th Street, and the south end of 7th Street and constructed a house. The land remained in the family until sold around 1970.
The 1870 census had the Scotts in Park County, family #90, close to John Whisler. Sikka was 50 and the spouse keeping house; Abe was 42 and was a jeweler; daughters Martha, now Scott, was 27 and keeping house, and Matilda Scott was 23. Perhaps Abraham Scott adopted both of Sikka’s daughters with Abe Collinson.
In 1870 or 1871, Martha Sophia, 27, married Charles William Lowe, and they moved eight miles southeast of Fairplay and had three children: Mary Matilda, 1872 – 1925; Byron Augustus, 1881 – 1965; and Harold “Harry,” 1885 – 1953. Harry was born in Canon City.
Charles Wm. Lowe was born in 1824 in Auburn, New York, and came to Colorado in 1857 during the Pikes Peak gold rush. Lowe panned gold in the South Platte River and owned several mines in South Park. Like many miners, Lowe spent the harsh South Park winters in Canon City. In Territorial days, Lowe was an internal revenue collector and later served as a Park County commissioner and sheriff.
On January 25, 1875, Olivia Matilda, 28, of Currant Creek married William Henry Scott of Currant Creek in Fremont County; they were wed by John H. Merritt in Canon City. Their son Oscar Scott was born in November 1875.
There is no other record of William Henry, though by February 2, 1877, now Matilda Olivia, or MO, 30, married John T. Whisler, 35, at Scott’s Ranch.
To be continued...
