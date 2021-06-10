Park Alliance for Young Children will host a free early childhood conference Saturday, June 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at Platte Canyon High School.
The purpose of the conference is to improve quantity, quality and access to early childhood opportunities in Park County. There will be a selection of early childhood specific trainings. Certificates for training hours will be included in the conference. Lunch is included.
Presentations at the conference include Tiffiny Pieper, Teller Park Early Childhood Council Executive Director and Judy Bailey, Headstart Quality Coach who will present an overview of the Colorado Early Learning and Development Guidelines and kindergarten readiness kits.
Rin Nelson, owner of Success Consulting, will present on the importance of self-care in the care giving profession.
Molly Williams from Child Care Innovations at Red Rocks Community College will present “The Gateway to Family Child Care,” which will explain the process as well as share resources and support to assist individuals with beginning a journey to owning their own family childcare business.
Heather Chrzan, speech pathologist, will present “How to encourage language development in early childhood.”
Register online at forms.gle/Q75gPDSeRGMPMEFP6.
