When Lucinda died her son Frank J. was living at the 12 Mile Ranch. Frank’s brothers Leonard, 23 years, and James Gilbert “Jim,” 20 years, were also living at the ranch.
Frank married Cordelia Kent Jewett. The couple had an infant daughter Josephine who died of asphyxia in 1913 and is buried in the plot at Greenwood Cemetery with her grandfather James, Sr. Frank and Cordelia are buried in the Lakeside Cemetery.
The 1920 census has Jim living in Parkdale and raising stock. He was living with Joseph McCury, 66 years, a laborer. In July, 1923 Jim married Martha Lloyd in Parkdale. Martha was born in 1898 in Rockvale. In 1929, Leonard John “Johnny” was born in Pueblo.
In 1930, Jim, his wife Martha and children Martha Jane, 1924; Mary Jean, 1924; and Johnny were living in Pueblo. Jim is a truck driver.
Jim and his older brother Leonard Howard were inseparable growing up on the Harvey ranches, which were located at Parkdale, the 12 Mile Ranch at the bottom of Gribble hill on State Highway 9 and Gorey’s Micanite ranch, southeast of Guffey.
The brothers were inseparable partners in ranching, politics and specialized as bridge building contractors for the state highway department. They built bridges in remote and difficult locations in the early 1930s. The brothers built the well-known Wolf Creek Pass Bridge.
After surviving the Great Depression, Jim and Leonard were living in Canon City with Jim’s family in 1940. Jim was a farmer. 1946 has Leonard in Parkdale and in 1949 the brothers acquired property at Parkdale.
Jim’s son Johnny was a partner in the ranching business with his father and his uncle Leonard and ranched all his life, starting at age 10 in 1939 helping the family.
There is not much mention of the Harvey’s until 1964, when Johnny bought the vast Gene Rowe ranch from The First Bank in Pueblo, Rowe’s executor. Johnny, his father Jim and mother Martha and Uncle Leonard lived at the ranch house, the original Dell house, according to Pat Ownbey. Ownbey remembered that Leonard was all crippled up and Johnny carried him around. There was an article from 1896 that said baby Leonard was quite sick.
The Harvey’s were generally not well-liked and thought to be scoundrels, according to Jean Anderson a Pike Trails resident. Ann Erickson, another Pike Trails resident, also said that Johnny was dishonest. Ownbey said that Johnny must have cheated Gene Rowe out of his property, because Gene would never have sold any of his property to a Harvey.
The locals who Anderson first met, Charlie and Buford Dell, their sister Louise Hyde and Henry Reed, all talked about the Harvey’s as scoundrels and not to be trusted.
Johnny’s years of experience in the legal offices of Ed and William Stinemeyer in Canon City were an asset in his cattle business and he was the president of the Harvey Land and Cattle Company, Inc. in Fremont and Park Counties. His mother Martha was the secretary-treasurer
Johnny also used his legal experience against his neighbors and the family was very much old-west, take the law in your own hands types and not to keen on the newcomers moving in and challenging the old ways, said Anderson.
Johnny actually threatened Anderson, telling her if any of his cows turned up missing around her house he would have to take the law into his own hands. This was after he had sold the 4,000 Pike Trails acres to Steve Ness and David Holcomb in 1969.
Johnny felt he should still be able to graze his cattle in Pike Trails like he always had. In fact, he even put up a huge wire gate across County Road 88 to try to keep his cows in Pike Trails, said Anderson.
In June, 1973, Johnny married Delores Edna Schmidt at the Harvey homestead (Dell Ranch). Delores’ parents announced the engagement in a May, 1973 Colorado Springs Gazette article. The article calls her Delores Edna Guffey; maybe a typo error?
Delores was born in 1936 in Marion, Kansas and died in Newton, Kansas in September, 2021. Around 1955 she married Larry Joe Cook, 1936 – 2012, in Kansas and they had three children: Kevin, Sandy Cyre and Anna Warnock.
The couple came to Fremont County where they got a divorce in October, 1972 and Delores was engaged seven months later to Johnny. Anderson believes that Delores and Johnny had an affair which precipitated her divorce from Cook. Before marrying Johnny, Delores worked in the Fremont and Park County assessor’s offices. The couple and Johnny’s three step-children moved to the Harvey headquarters, the Dell ranch.
The Harvey family detested Delores, according to current Dell ranch owner, Roberta Smith. Nine months after Johnny’s marriage to Delores, his uncle Leonard died in 1974 and is buried in his father’s plot in the Greenwood Cemetery. Johnny’s father Jim resided at his ranch in Parkdale and at the Harvey headquarters. Jim died in 1983 and is buried at the Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. His wife Martha died at 96 years old in 1994 and is beside her husband at Lakeside. According to Erickson, Martha was a tough old gal.
Delores’ younger sister Ruth Ann married Adolph Smith and lived in the homestead house at the corner of CR 88 and State Highway 9, across from the Harvey headquarters, according to Ownbey and Anderson. Smith thought that Johnny gave the property to Ruth Ann. That homestead house was torn down several years go.
There is talk that Johnny mentally abused Delores and that he had a gimp. According to Smith, Johnny was quite sick for several years before he died in 1989. He is also buried with his father at Lakeside Cemetery. Delores took care of Johnny while he was sick, but she hired a young farm laborer/physical therapist named Jack to help out and she had an affair with him. Smith called Jack a gigolo, and he later tried to sue her.
After Johnny died in 1989, Delores sold the Harvey headquarters to Jim and Roberta Smith in 1992. In spite of Gene Rowe’s vast acreage that Johnny bought, the ranch was about the size of the two original Dell homesteads, 320 acres. The Smith’s still owned the ranch. At that same time Delores was selling a lot of the other Harvey properties, said Smith. Jack and Delores moved down to the 12 Mile Ranch for a couple of years.
Delores and maybe Jack moved to Indiana and Smith remembers calling Delores in Indiana around 1998 asking about the acreage of the ranch. In November, 2003, Delores married James Erland Peterson (Jack?) in Indiana. Peterson died in 2006 of a cerebrovascular disorder, dementia, and coronary artery disease.
Delores Edna Schmidt-Cook-Harvey-Peterson died September 4, 2021 in Newton, Kansas. Thus ends the Harvey’s of Currant Creek. Delores’ son Kevin will be spreading her ashes around on the old Harvey headquarters.
