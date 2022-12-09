By Emily Fose
Contributor
I’ll start with my standard caveat: The following is valid for only my specific location, in “The Birds” portion of the Burland area of Bailey; and yearly averages are pretty much statistically insignificant. Give me another 10-15 years of record-keeping here, though, and they’ll be a bit more significant.
So why do I do this? Because I think it’s fun, of course, and I find it interesting; maybe you will find it interesting, as well, so here goes the monthly report.
October at my house was another slightly dry month, with just under one-half inch of precipitation (rain and melted snow), compared to an average over the previous five Octobers of 0.6 inch. This is the third month in a row of below-average precipitation. The good news, though, is that these last three months follow six of the previous seven months having above-average precipitation, so that by August, the year-to-date moisture had already exceeded the average total precipitation for the previous four years, and had exceeded the yearly totals for three of those years.
My bottom line? An average start to the year, followed by a very wet spring and summer, has left my lot in a fairly good condition, with the grass and trees going into this winter pretty healthy. For which, of course, I am very grateful!
