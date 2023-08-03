For the 24th year, llamas and humans in costume, ran in a “not quite” 5 kilometer race in Fairplay to raise awareness for tissue transplants.
Competitors vied, not only for being the fastest team, but for best costumes, best transplant theme and most spirited team.
The Llama Rama event was the brainchild of Dr. Katherine Fitting, and was first run in 1998 to call attention to the need for organ and tissue donations.
Fitting said the llama race was just a “fun, cool way to do it.
It is the longest running donor event in the state.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.
The event, supported by Donor Alliance and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and organized
by Rocky Mountain Regional Health, drew racers in and out of costume.
This year’s theme was “The LLama King: Celebrating the Circle of Life through organ and tissue donation,” a play on “The Lion King.”
Some of the more creative costume themes included the Llamarita team, dressed in Hawaiian shirts and sombreros, each member representing a component of the classic margarita, and the Nala’s Blood Pride team, representing Vitalant Blood Donation, and sporting brown tutus with platelets and blood cells along with lion ears and tails.
This year’s winner was the Wiley Coyote team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and their llama Shasta. Team members were Jake Sonberg, of the Evergreen, Jared Lamb and Seth Schwolert of Craig and Dawson Swanson of Bailey.
Second place went to Park County Search and Rescue and Llama Mamas came in third.
The top three teams received medals and the honor of keeping a plush llama “trophy for a year.
Best Costume went to Can You Feel the Llama Today.
The Best Transplant Theme award went to Nala’s Blood Pride.
Llama Rama Red Pajamas came away with the Most Spirited award, even after their llama ran off mid-race and was recovered by a member of another team.
Judges Choice was awarded to Llamarations, and the award for Best Lion King Theme went to Ha-Llama-Tatas.
A special honor of a llama sculpture was given to Fitting as a thank you for her years of involvement and organization of the event.
