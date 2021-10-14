Platte Canyon High School and Fitzsimmons Middle School were busy on the volleyball court Oct. 6.
Fitzsimmoms Huskies were at Gilpin in the quarterfinals of the Frontier League tournament. The Huskies won two sets to one. They played in the semifinals on Saturday and lost to The Academy 25-1 and 25-9.
The Fitzsimmons B team traveled to Kipp Denver Colllegiate. The Tigers won two sets to one. Platte Canyon High School Huskies hosted Kipp Denver Colliegiate on Thursday Oct. 8. The Tigers won three sets to one. Saturday Oct. 9th, the Huskies host the Middle Park Panthers. The Panthers won 3-0.
Fitzsimmons A team vs. Gilpin
Set one
The Huskies led 12-8. The Huskies continued to lead. They led 15-12 and scored five points in a row to go ahead 20-12 and went on to win 25-16.
Set two
Gilpin was not about to lose in two sets. They built a lead and won set two 25-13.
Set three
This set goes to 15. The Huskies got down six to three. Six in a row by the Huskies put them ahead 9-6. and they held on and won set three, 15-10.
“The kids played together and as a team,” Coach Gary Rhoads said. “They are getting better every day. I wish the season was longer.” Coach Rhoads added.
Fitzsimmons B team vs. Kipp Denver Collegiate
Set one
The Huskies led 17-10. Back came the Tigers, and they won 25-23.
Set two
The Huskies built a lead of 20-13 and won set two 25-17.
Set three
The set was tied at seven. The Tigers went ahead 11-9 and won 15-10.
The season is over for the B team.
Platte Canyon High School Varsity vs. Kipp Denver Collegiate
Set one
The Huskies got down nine to three and 17-10. The Tigers won 25-13.
Set two
Again the Huskies got down. This time seven to two. The Huskies made it eight to four. The Tigers went ahead 11-4 and won set two 25-11.
Set three
It was all Huskies in set three. They built a 7-0 lead and then 10-3. The Tigers did not have an answer. The Husies went ahead 13-6 and then 16-8. They scored four to go ahead 20-8 and won set three 25-12.
Set four
At the start, it was back and fourth, the Huskies went ahead 12-9. The Tigers had their biggest lead at 21-14 and won set four 25-15 to end the match.
Stats
“Illecrta Dixon was the player of the game and led the team with 14 assists, five kills, 15 points scored off her serve and four aces,” PCHS Head Coach Johnna Bambrey said. “In addition, she had one assisted stuff and five digs. Other standouts were Ily Hardey with five points off her serve, four aces, eight kills, one solo stuff and two assisted stuffs. Madi Ellis had two assisted stuffs, 13 digs, 17 serves receive passes to the target and one ace,” Bambrey added.
Fitzsimmons A team The Academy
Set one
The Huskies struggled against the number one seed Academy. They lost 25-1.
Set two
The Wildcats led 5-2, 9-5 and the Huskies lost 25-9.
PCHS Varsity Girls vs. Middle Park
Set one
The Huskies went ahead 3-0 but back came the Panthers with six in a row of their own. The Panthers continued to lead and won set one 25-10.
Set two
The set was close at the start. Leading 10-8, the Panthers scored eight in a row to go ahead 18-8. The Huskies stormed back to make it 19-16, but the Panthers won 25-17.
Set three
Again it was close at the start. The Panthers led 10-7. The Huskies tied the set at 11 and then went ahead 13-11. The Panthers went ahead 14-11, they held on and won the set, 25-19.
Stats
“Madi Ellis played well and led the team with 12 serves receives to the setter, seven points off her serve, one ace and nine digs,” Bambrey said. “In addition, Dixon had two aces, seven points off her serve, five assists and six serve receive points to the setter. Hardey had six kills and one solo stuff. Sam Wagner had seven assists and two solo stuffs.
The Huskies were at Arrupe Jesuit Oct. 11. They hosted Loveland Classical Academy Oct. 13.
