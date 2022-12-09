Time to celebrate with bells on for the Christmas holiday in Alma. The Town of Alma along with the Alma Foundation and local businesses are holding the holiday gathering and town birthday bash Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at The Old Stone Church at 3 p.m. with ornament decorating. Then Santa hits Mains Street at 4 p.m. and heads to Town Hall where he will listen to Christmas wishes and hand out gifts donated by the Alma Foundation and local merchants.
There will be a wide variety of things for kids to do including cookie decoration, and s’mores and hot chocolate around a bonfire on the beach. The town is asking those who want to participate to bring a soup, salad or bread to share with other goodies being provided. Birthday wishes to the town as well as Dec. 4, marked 149th year since the town’s founding.
