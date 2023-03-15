Fire mitigation has become a service of demand, and NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse receives numerous calls for help with this process. Since beginning in 2019, NoFlo has assessed 144 properties and mitigated 94 acres in Teller and Park counties. Along with that, they have donated 109.5 cords of wood to people who need it. Currently there are 282 members, and 32 are certified as Wildland Firefighters.

It’s become apparent that more and more people are aware of the benefits of mitigation; so to address the growing need of education, NoFloCo is holding a Mitigation Symposium March 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.