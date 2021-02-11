The 12th annual Pie Palooza at the Guffey Community Charter School has been postponed until May this year, but all the school board members agreed that it was important to have some pie event this year.
By moving the “piefest” from its usual time in February to May allows for a little more planning and the possibility to hold the event outside, depending on the weather. The month of May can sometimes be a little challenging weather-wise for outdoor events. There is a possibility of having the event live on YouTube.com, combined with GiveSmart, an online auction platform for non-profits.
Pie Palooza is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It is a pie contest, where the Best in Show – Grand Champion is selected by the judges, as well as a pie auction. Over the past 10 years the piefests have raised about $57,000. Last year’s top selling pie went for $510 and the year before for $500. The multi-purpose room is always packed with people judging, tasting and bidding on pies.
All the students contributed to this month’s written administrator monitoring reports. Chair for this meeting and board president Frank Ruvo said he loves it when students add their comments to the reports. Ruvo was surprised that the little kids liked math so much.
The policy being reviewed was E-1: School Mission, which states, “Students will have a life-long excitement for learning and be prepared academically, personally, socially and intellectually to achieve their personal goals and contribute actively to the betterment of their community.”
Melissa Jackson’s K-2 grades class really seemed to like school, especially math, recess and their teacher.
The 3-5 grades class and middle school students generally liked the school and its supportive atmosphere from the administration, staff, teachers, volunteers and community. They also liked the fact that they got extra help if they needed it, and people didn’t seem to be judgmental.
Most thought the school was doing a good job helping them develop and learn. Although one fifth-grader said, “No, Guffey School doesn’t help me because I want to be a K-pop (Korean) singer when I grow up.”
One fifth grader had a suggestion: “Allow at least some cussing. That way if we are mad, we can vent.”
With COVID-19, the school building, which is normally open to the public, has been closed, said school Principal Martine Walker. Although the public has had access to the school playground, she added. Walker said that, “When it is safe to gather in groups indoors again our school building and campus will be available for a variety of community activities and school events again.”
The last week before the two week winter break, the school tried to do something special each day, said Walker, like a sweater day, milk and cookie day, Santa’s Workshop, and of course, a visit from Santa.
The community donated a variety of great gifts and money to purchase other gifts, which the students got to shop for their families.
Santa did well handing out Toys for Tots toys from his rocking chair in the bed of his decorated truck. Millie Picker, a fire department volunteer who arranged to get the toys, was his helper. The K-2 grades class sang carols.
All-in-all, $3,600 was raised in the winter fundraiser.
Zumba class will be starting up again for K-5 grades taught by local volunteer Rita Mick. Mick will be teaching each class separately, said Walker.
In other matters, the board approved the agenda, the consent agenda and the December meeting minutes. The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring and the board self-monitoring reports. Board member Chris Peterson stated that BSR-5 was relevant, as it covered executive sessions. The board was going to have an executive session that evening for the administrator evaluation. The board recessed at 5:41 for the executive session. Board members present were Cathleen Van Egmond, Ruvo, Laura Owens and Peterson. Dean Wilson had an excused absence.
