The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, 9 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 1 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 10 Motor Assist calls, 14 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 18 traffic calls and 6 welfare check and 387 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 475 with the following arrests:
Derek James Bowens from Bailey was arrested on June 21, 2023, for domestic violence enhancer, criminal attempt, 1st degree assault-extreme indifference/heat pass, menacing-real/simulated weapon, reckless endangerment, assault-in the 3rd degree, child abuse, telephone-obstruct service, and harassment-strike/shove-ethnic intimidation. He was released June 21, 2023, on a cash/surety bond.
Cynthia Sue Case from Erie was arrested on June 23, 2023, for driving under the influence. She is still in custody.
Angeleah Laverna-Ruth Dickey from Boulder was arrested on June 24, 2023, for driving under the influence-w/1 prior alcohol, driving under influence per se-w/1 prior alcohol, and weaving-lane usage violation. She was released June 25, 2023, on a $2,000 cash/surety bond.
Kaleb Dakota Embrey from Littleton was arrested on June 25, 2023, for controlled subst-poss sch 1 or 2/fluni/keta/ct, contraband-introduction 2nd deg-makes inside, driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving under restraint, no insurance-driver, license plates-expired, marijuana-use or consume in vehicle. He is still in custody.
John Renn Gilbert from Buena Vista was arrested on June 24, 2023, for driving while ability impaired. He is still in custody.
Justine Naomi Gotzkov from Fairplay was arrested on June 23, 2023 for controlled substance- poss sch 3. She is still in custody.
Hein Khanh Lai from Littleton was arrested on June 22, 2023 for theft- $5,000-$20,000. She was released June 23, 2023 on $1,000 cash/surety bond.
