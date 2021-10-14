What’s so important about hauling rock, gravel, sand and other aggregate in the county?
For many builders, aggregate and other raw materials are used for septics, driveways and more. It sounds easy, but loads can be heavy and roads can be difficult to traverse.
Getting materials to a building site can be key in budgeting and project planning, especially in an area where the building season may be short.
Terrie and Dallas Dalessandro opened their business Integrity Ranch Hauling, LLC which provides an option for hauling.
The Dalessandro’s business was born with the purchase of a dump truck. They originally purchased the truck in October 2020 for personal use, hauling aggregate (rock, gravel, sand, crushed stone, compost and dirt) to their ranch.
“It was brought to our attention by other property owners that the expense of bringing in aggregate for septics and driveways was unaffordable,” Dallas Dalessandro said. “In August of 2021, we decided to open up the business of Integrity Ranch Hauling, LLC.”
IRH’s Facebook pages advertise their prices as $65 an hour plus materials.
In addition to offering their hauling services, IHR has also been involved in the community. They provided their dump truck to transport the Grand Marshals of the Hartsel Days parade in August and also to deliver firewood from the Woodchuck program to someone who lost his home due to fire recently.
“Future plans include the purchase of the necessary equipment for driveway and septic installs,” Dalessandro said. “We also have a website under construction.”
More information about the business can be found at the Facebook page, “Integrity Ranch Hauling, LLC,” or by emailing integrityranchhauling@gmail.com.
Their telephone numbers are 719-837-2103 (office) or 720-404-2312 (cell). IRH can also be reached by traditional mail: P.O. Box 695, Hartsel, CO 80449.
