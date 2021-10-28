Before Gene’s father Alfred died in 1926, Gene had started to acquire land patents up Mill Gulch in 1916 and 1917, besides his 31-Mile Mountain property. In the 1920s and 1930s he acquired land patents by the Dell Flats Ranch and up Smith Gulch (Tallahassee Road). Gene’s last land patent, in 1952, was 300 acres up Smith Gulch.
Other members of the Rowe family also had land patents in the area. Frank and Gene’s younger sister Cora Jane Rowe Rice filed for a patent up Mack Gulch above Frank’s near the Mica Mine in Park County. The old house has been town down.
Gene’s sister Irene “Rena” proofed a homestead northwest of the Eagle Peak Ranch, where she was born, up Smith Gulch near the mining town of Talcamer in 1924.
Gene’s nephew Ted proofed his homestead in 1932 southwest of his father Frank’s up the road to Mill Gulch north of Asher Gulch. Ted also had a homestead near the Stirrup Ranch.
Frank too was acquiring land patents in Fremont and Park counties in the 1910s and 1920s. In the 1920s and 1930s, the brothers were buying up failed homesteads for $5.00 or less per acre, according to Paul Huntley in “Black Mountain Cowboys.” Each brother acquired vast amounts of acreage, Frank in north Fremont and Park counties and Gene in Chaffee, Teller, Fremont and Park counties. They both ran a lot of cattle. The Rowe family eventually owned the holdings of nine charter members of the Fremont County Livestock Protective Association. They were well known and well respected area cattlemen.
Wind blowing off the south sloping sides of the Rowe’s winter range lands allowed them to survive the sharp drop in cattle prices in 1922 – 1923 and 1930 – 1938 as well as the severe drought in 1930 – 1935. Winter range feeding was minimal. It was a large factor in their success as cattlemen when so many in south, middle and north parks, and other similar areas went broke at those times. The cost of feed and labor for five winter months busted many cattlemen, according to Sam Rowe. In 1939 WWII started.
In October, 1944, tragedy struck. On a Sunday afternoon around three or four, Frank set out to take some cows to one of his pastures and to check on some other cows, after hearing that a “hunting party [in the area] were drinking heavily, were shooting wildly and were careless of their campfires,” reported a 10/30/1944 Canon City Daily Record article.
When her husband hadn’t returned by dark, Phoebe rode over to her brother-in-law Gene’s. Gene searched all Sunday night but found nothing. Frank’s dog returned home Sunday night. Monday, with more people searching, Frank’s horse and his body, shot in the back, were found on the banks of Currant Creek about one and a half miles north of his house.
Since there was no blood on the saddle, the sheriff surmised Frank had fallen off his horse with the shot.
Another account said that Frank had been shot in the back on Baldy Mountain and rode quite a ways before he fell into Currant Creek. Whatever, Frank was riding a white horse through an open meadow and it would have been hard for him to be mistaken for a deer and accidentally shot. Both Frank’s grandson Mike and longtime Guffey resident Pat Ownbey said it was definitely not an accident.
The sheriff was “not too sure the shooting was accidental,” reported the Canon City Daily Record on 10/31/1944. “It may have been perpetrated by someone whom Mr. Rowe had ordered from his pastureland who came back later and shot Frank,” said the sheriff.
The sheriff had questioned several men who had been hunting in south park county about who was hunting in that section near the Rowe place. There was one hunter the sheriff was looking for whom he wanted to question. But with no evidence or proof, the shooting was deemed accidental.
After Frank’s death, Phoebe sold all the cattle and land and moved to Canon City. She moved to Denver in 1950 where she died in 1962.Hher sister-in-law Irene had moved to Denver in 1927 and also died in 1962. Both are buried in the Rowe plot in Greenwood Cemetery in Canon City.
Gene continued his ranching business after Frank’s death, but in 1949 he broke his back and his nephew Robert “Bob” was hired as manager of the huge ranch. Cattle production was diminished and lands sold. Gene moved to Canon City, but drove to the ranch every day to attend to duties there, according to his obituary.
Bob’s son Mike remembers moving to the upper place outside of Guffey in 1949 from Phoenix when he was eight years old. Mike remembers attending the Guffey School from 1949-1954, and that he had a crush on Pat Ownbey who would have been 11 years old at that time. Mike also remembers that all the Rowe men were large men and that he had big “aunties.”
Mike’s father Bob was a senior at the Guffey School in 1928 and wrote an essay which is excerpted in the Guffey 100 Years Book. Bob won a fourth place prize for his essay in the historical contest sponsored by the Colorado Magazine which was entitled “The Development of the Colorado Cattle Industry.”
By 1955, all the Chaffee and Teller county holdings had been sold and many leases in Fremont and Park counties were given up. Registered cattle production was down and the herd of grade cattle was reduced. In 1955, Bob returned to his job in California.
Gene continued to run the scaled down ranch, but died in 1962 ending 72 years of cattle on Currant Creek by the Rowe family and 88 years in the area. Myra also died in 1962 and both she and Gene are in the Rowe family plot in Greenwood Cemetery. It is interesting to note that Gene died December 20 and his sister Irene died three days earlier on December 17. Also sisters Phoebe and Myra died in 1962 as well. All are in the Greenwood Cemetery.
At the time of his death, Gene still had thousands and thousands of acres. He owned land from Dick’s Creek on Colorado Highway 9 and the south slopes of 31-mile Mountain; south through what would become the Pike Trails subdivision west of Guffey down to the east and south sides of Black Mountain; east to Hammond Peak and Baldy Mountain; into Mill Gulch; all around Guffey; and east to Cover Mountain. Over 100 residential subdivisions of 20-480 acres were carved out of his property, mostly on Cover Mountain and in Chumway Park (Pike Trails).
Gene’s executor, The First National Bank of Pueblo, sold most of the property to Leonard J. “Johnny” Harvey of Parkdale. A lot in Guffey with a house was deeded to Gene’s nephew Bob, which is still in the family. Mike, Bob’s son, recently deeded it to his children.
All the rest of Gene’s estate was donated to charities in Denver. “The government got none of his money,” stated Paul Huntley in Black Mountain Cowboys.”
All the Rowe’s were well respected cattlemen and did a lot to develop ranching in the Currant Creek area.
To be continued…
The Harvey era.
