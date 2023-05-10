The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 held their May meeting on Monday evening in the district board room with a full room of citizens. Members Sherri Bezzant, Garrison Genschorck, Tammy Potter, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt were present.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting and the agenda was approved.
Public Participation
Kimbrough Johns addressed the board to talk about school safety.
“With but one SRO (School Resource Officer) on duty, one of the two buildings on our Platte Canyon campus is always without an armed security guard,” stated Johns. “If there is an active shooter, they may not be in that building.”
Johns would like the district to consider hiring private security firm guards, since the county does not have any available deputies to be an SRO in the other building. Johns asked the board to consider money in the 2024 budget for increased security.
Presentations
Retirement
The board gave special retirement recognition to three long-time district employees with the gift of a rosewood box.
Beth Peterson has been a kindergarten teacher in the district for 17 years.
Robert Mulder is the lead mechanic, and has the district transportation moving for 24 years.
Donna Adkins has driven the district’s bus routes for 18 years.
Husky Highlight
Chaz Garcia is a PCHS graduate and local business owner of Carpenter Roofing. Garcia was a star athlete in high school, graduating in 2012.
Trudi Voth is a PCHS graduate and PCSD staff. Voth graduated from PCHS in 1986 and earned her Master’s Degree from University of Colorado. She fulfilled a dream when she began working at PCSD in 1997.
Information/Discussion
Jesse Walters, Fitzsimmons Middle School Principal, presented a proposal for the Colorado Pathways to Success Program.
“The program helps all students to connect what they are doing in school now to what they want to be,” explained Walters. “Middle school is the time to act, to help students understand that school is the path to something else.”
Eighth grade is an especially difficult transition year for students. Many are wanting to go on to high school, and staff see a decreased engagement from students. Other states have implemented this federally sponsored program. Colorado is now implementing this with a focus on rural schools.
The program is presented two times a week for six weeks, funded by a Federal Department of Education grant that provides life-long access to materials and training for free. This is a research program to study the students for attendance and grade trends. Walters explained that there would be no personal information released on the students, as they are tracked only by numbers.
Walters emphasized, “This is not a social-emotional curriculum.”
The eighth grade team, FMS leadership team, FMS School Accountability and District Accountability have all approved the program. If the board approves, the district would apply to be placed in a lottery to determine if the start date would be fall 2024 or fall 2025.
The program recommends that all teachers go through a three-day training program. Walters envisions the Academic Intensive Teacher to actually teach the program.
The website for the program will be available on the district website if the board approves the program.
“Let us know about the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award,” said Genschorck.
Walters replied, “It was a very pleasant surprise. I give credit to the math team who have done tremendous work.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt added, “FMS met English criteria and and exceeded in math.”
The Wellness Advisory Council (WAC) co-chairs Melissa Nieber and Kay Genschorck presented on proposals for WAC guidelines.
The vision for WAC is “A healthy mountain community.” The mission for WAC is to partner with school and community in promoting health and wellness to enhance the whole person, individual potential and overall well-being.”
Council members come from a variety of backgrounds and responsibilities in the district and community.
“Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child” is the premise supported by the Colorado Department of Education.
“If students make connections between learning and health, they can reach their highest academic potential, and in order to do that they must be healthy physically and emotionally,” stated Nieber. “Our district mission is to have lifelong learners, and we believe this is how you can do that.”
“The district will offer wellness policy guidelines that support the mission and vision of the District and will continue to support the strong, positive relationships with community health partners,” explained Nieber. “There are great things happening, and the guidelines are to encourage health and wellness with academic learning.”
Kay Genschorck explained that the guidelines take a comprehensive look, involving staff as well as students.
The guidelines are meant to be a resource, provide clarity and offer some action steps in health and wellness. They are aligned with current student wellness policy as well as alcohol, drug and tobacco prevention, character education and bullying while addressing federal and state laws for quick reference. The guidelines are meant to be adaptable, staying with current best practices.
Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services, presented on 3rd quarter finals, stating “We are looking good for 2023.”
The construction project start date for the preschool has been moved back to the fall. Preschool revenues are up from last year. Expenses are tracking as expected.
ESSR(COVID) projects are current. All are executed except FMS HVAC and summer school.
Nutritional services fund is good with improvement at reimbursements. Revenues are as projected. Cost of food has been high. The Nutritional Services Director has aligned menus across the campuses, which has helped with expenses. Stephens emphasized what a great job the director is doing for nutritional services.
The swimming pool shows revenues down over this time last year. Last year there was additional programming that was cancelled this year due to lack of staff. The pool is now fully staffed. Expenses are well controlled. Temporary salaries are being watched to keep under control.
Bond fund has been performing as expected. June 1 is the final interest payment on the bond fund.
Stephen then gave an initial presentation of the 2024 proposed budget.
The Colorado Legislature closed Tuesday with no huge modifications to school finance. There is also no foreseen impact on the cost of living factor.
The increases in salaries have been absorbed in the general fund.
Big things for budget priorities for next year include the preschool project. Originally, $500,000 was projected. That has been pushed to $1.5 million for construction and fees for RTA group. The district will continue to pursue grants to offset the cost of the new preschool playground.
Grants are also being written for FMS HVAC system and updated security cameras.
The proposed budget does not include any money from a property sale. This revenue will not be added until a sale is completed.
There will be some staffing adjustments in classes at Deer Creek Elementary where the Early Literacy Grant is coming to completion.
PCHS will be expanding online opportunities especially for foreign language lab to explore other languages. The lab will be staffed by the English teacher; students will use a digital platform under the teacher’s supervision.
Technology infrastructure will be budgeted to keep it current.
Transportation budget will include two new full-time small-vehicle drivers for special education out-of-district placement. There is a lot of discussion at the state level around electric vehicles, which cannot be supported by our infrastructure at this time. The district will continue to manage the current fleet.
With Universal Preschool now passed at the state level, there is an expected $290,000 in projected revenues. All four-year-olds are eligible for two days of funded preschool. Students can attend more days as private pay. Stephen explained how the state coded funding will be transitioning to new codes, with the preschool still maintaining a separate budget page.
The district will retain the National School Lunch Program, but will also be on a state program that allows all students, including preschool, free lunch. Breakfast will be free for K-12.
The pool is looking at increases in salaries as temporary salaries are made permanent.
There was a first reading on Colorado Association of School Boards recommended changes for Board of Education 300 Policies. Schmidt reminded people that the reading changes come after the subcommittee has worked to realign district policies with Colorado Association of School Board recommendations with labeling and legal requirements. The board is now on last sections. Some changes will still need to be made related to the move to a four-day academic week. Those will be reviewed with subcommittee in the fall.
Superintendent’s Report
DCE improved scores along with FMS.
SROs are using iPads to monitor security cameras.
District personnel have completed training with Park County Coroner David Kintz on Narcan. All buildings now have Narcan on site.
Two students were expelled in April. A third student was later expelled for the same incident.
FMS track meet was on Saturday with nine schools at Platte Canyon running on the new track. Schmidt reported this was a great event with lots of parent and staff volunteers. DCE running club was there.
PCHS boys track won league championship, the girls track was runner-up. Lance Gunkel was voted coach of the year. Dani Clementson was voted girl athlete of the year. The state meet is coming up.
There are lots of end-of-year activities planned.
The new signs are still waiting for electrical.
There will be additional water bottle filling stations installed this summer.
The district has submitted the four-day application to CDE. There are talks now with Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies to provide care on the fifth day. Field trips on the fifth day continue to be scheduled around popularity of the trips.
All posted teaching positions have been filled. The district continues to need paras, drivers, substitutes and custodians.
Consent Agenda
Under the Consent Agenda, the board approved minutes from April 10, 2023, regular meeting and April work session meeting. There was an unintentional meeting at the Daddy Daughter Dance on April 21 with more than two board members in attendance at that event, with no discussion or action taken.
April check registers and the personnel report were approved.
Citizens’ Comments
Hank Grote addressed the board to try to put the sale of the Rosalie property into a different perspective and encourage the board to work with the county. Park County has submitted a bid, but there is a process to get the money from the Land and Trust Fund that could take some time. Grote compared getting the most money for your property or selling for less to a community member. If you can see if there is a means to sell the property to the county, even if it comes in lower than the top bid, Grote would like the board to consider the proposal.
Caitlin Huefle also addressed the board regarding the Rosalie property. Huefle asked the board to consider working with the county on the purchase of the property. Huefle suggested that over time the district would get more money in the form of grants and scholarships from use of the property. She encouraged the district to use local people for projects in the schools.
Board Member Reports and Communications
VanDeHey commented on the Music and Art program at DCE stating, “They did a very, very nice job.”
Winefelt reminding people that the board had requested they have their own statement for Teacher Appreciation Week. She then read the statement.
Winefeldt would like to begin discussing a bond issue.
There will be a public budget hearing on May 31 at 6 p.m. and a regular meeting on June 12 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.