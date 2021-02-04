Park County Sheriff’s Office
Week of Jan. 25 – 31, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 15 animal control calls, 13 Motor Assist calls, 11 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 37 traffic stops and nine welfare check and 318 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 421 with the following arrests:
Louis Danny Hernandez from Litchfield, Ariz. was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of protection order violation-civil. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond Jan. 29.
Angela Marie Lambert from Hartsel was arrested Jan. 31 on charges of third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Matthew Daniel Parson was arrested Jan. 28 on a warrant from El Paso County on charges of child abuse-knowlingly/reckless-no injury; domestic violence enhancer; harassment-strike/shove/kick; assault in the second degree (DV). He was released to El Paso County Jan. 29.
Samuel Richard Ruthstrom from Fairplay was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of first degree burglary; vehicular eluding; defaced firearm-possession; weapon-poss/previous offend-any prior felony; possession burglary tools; criminal possession ID document-single victim; criminal mischief-under $300; vehicular assault-reckless; motor vehicle theft/agg first-$20k-$100k. He is still in custody.
John Vincent Scanlon from Weaverville, N.C. was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond Jan. 26.
Chris Edward Yellott from Bailey was arrested Jan. 31 on charges of third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; criminal mischief-under $300; domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
