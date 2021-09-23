Week of Sept. 13-19, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 25 animal control calls, 3 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 18 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 64 traffic calls and 4 welfare check and 328 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 470 with the following arrests:
Anthony Joseph Albanese from Fairplay was arrested 9/17/21 on charges of driving under restraint-alcohol-related-2nd offense. He was sentenced to 60 days and is scheduled for release 11/16/2021.
Joshua Clinton Wesley Crane-Whittington from Atlanta, Ga. was arrested 9/16/21 for driving under the influence. He was sentenced to serve 5 days and is scheduled for release 9/21/21.
Michael Rodner Dreiling from Ft Lupton was arrested 9/18/21 on charges of driving under the influence; weaving-lane usage violation. He is still in custody.
Robert Lee Eldridge from Wallingford, Conn. was arrested on 9/14/21 on charges of failure to comply. He was released on a $500 PR bond 9/14/21.
Justine Naomi Gotzkov from Fairplay was arrested 9/19/21 on 3 warrants from Park County for failure to appear and one warrant from Summit County for failure to appear. She is still in custody.
Everitt Miles Klomann from Fairplay was arrested 9/15/21 on charges of writ of habeas corpus. He is still in custody.
