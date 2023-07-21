Bailey resident Dorry Wilner has been instrumental in providing Bailey with a Little Free Library, located at the Bailey Community Center at 83 Main St. in Bailey.
At the turn of the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie set a goal to fund the creation of 2,508 free public libraries across the English-speaking world. Many of the beautiful stone libraries we see across the United States today were built as “Carnegie Libraries.”
In 2009, Tod Bol built a model of a one-room schoolhouse in Hudson, Wisconsin, as a tribute to his mother, a teacher and avid reader. Bol filled the model with books and put it on a post in his front yard. He built several more and gave them away.
Rick Brooks from the University of Wisconsin saw Bol’s project. Together they saw opportunities to achieve a variety of goals for the common good. By 2010, the name Little Free Library was established with the purpose of book exchanges to share good books and bring communities together, with Carnegie’s goal of 2,508 libraries.
Bol and Brooks began to provide wooden charter signs engraved with official charter numbers for the Little Free Libraries, and interest grew.
By the end of 2011, Little Free Libraries numbered 400. National media attention helped that number grow to over 4,000 by the end of 2012. That same year, Little Free Library became a registered nonprofit organization with a mission, “... to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.”
The Little Free Library organization has won several awards. In 2013, the organization received the Innovations in Reading Prize from the National Book Foundation. Bol and Brooks received the Movers and Shakers award from the American Library Association.
In 2015, a book, “The Little Free Library Book”, written by Margret Aldrich, was published by Coffee House Press. In October 2015, Little Free Library was awarded the Library of Congress Literacy Award for “its effective implementation of best practices in literacy and reading promotion.”
In 2022, Little Free Libraries surpassed 150,000 registered Libraries in more than 115 countries.
Bailey’s new Little Free Library was built by Boy Scout Troop 238 and painted by local artist Jessica Blackburn. The Platte Canyon Resale Boutique and Bailey Friends of the Library provided the first books for the library.
The Community Center provides picnic tables under the large trees where anyone can sit and enjoy the beauty of Bailey. The lawn will soon feature an experimental garden along with the established community garden beds. Or, you can take a book home with you. Remember, take a book and leave a book.
