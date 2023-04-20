The Town of Fairplay Regular Meeting began April 17 with the Mayor’s Proclamation declaring the week of April 23–29, 2023, as Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The proclamation reaffirms Fairplay’s commitment to ensuring that victims’ voices are heard and their legal rights are protected, in addition to recognizing the efforts of victim service providers and criminal justice professionals.
Next, Mayor Frank Just and the Board of Trustees approved the first reading of Resolution No. 12, Series 2023, Opposing Senate Bill 23-213. Governor Jared Polis is proposing legislation that could override the decision-making power of local governments regarding housing developments and land use.
The Town of Fairplay Regular Meeting Agenda states, “This bill is supposedly intended to address statewide affordable housing issues, but the Colorado Municipal League (CML) and local leaders believe it could have other far-reaching negative impacts.”
For several months, Mayor Just has mentioned this possible legislation during discussions about building codes and housing projects around town. He has long advocated for Fairplay to be proactive about increasing density and workforce housing “on our own terms” before the state passes legislation removing local municipalities’ power to decide what is best for their communities’ housing needs. If Senate Bill 23-213 passes, that fear of state government overruling local jurisdiction may become a reality.
This is not simply about affordable housing and land-use regulations. It will set a precedent with far-reaching effects for years to come.
The CML is partnering with many local governments in Colorado to initiate grassroots strategies to oppose Senate Bill 23-213 and inform citizens of the negative implications of such legislation. The Town of Fairplay Mayor and Board of Trustees all signed the joint letter of opposition and unanimously approved the resolution to oppose the bill.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) U.S. Highway 285 Widening and Bridge Replacement and Highway 9 Intersection Improvements project will begin May 1, 2023. The construction company, American Civil Constructors, LLC (ACC), requested permission to use town-owned land for staging and storage. A map of the area can be found on page 39 of the agenda packet on the Town of Fairplay website.
Board members unanimously approved the first reading of Resolution No. 13, Series 2023, allowing ACC temporary use of the land described on the map. Mayor Just is confident CDOT will hold ACC accountable for restoring the area to its original condition, if not better, after the project’s completion. More information about the project can be found at https://www.codot.gov/projects/us285-co9intersection.
Town Administrator Janell Sciacca is working with the project’s superintendent to ensure the town’s River Park Phase 2 Project will not be negatively affected. They will plan some community meetings to inform citizens of the details of the project and traffic impacts.
The Town of Fairplay Mayor, Board of Trustees, and staff would like to take this opportunity to remind Park County citizens of the major construction projects taking place over the next two years. Some have already begun, such as the reconstruction of two bridges on U.S. Highway 24 near Antero Junction, closing the section of the highway between CO Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 285 for twenty-one days.
Another bridge replacement will close CO Highway 9 near Hoosier Pass for seven days in late summer, with a possible 110-mile detour. It is crucial for Park County and Summit County travelers to stay updated about CDOT construction projects and highway closures by signing up for newsletters and alerts on COTrip.org.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, the mayor and board members unanimously approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 4, Series of 2023, regarding penalties for loose animals. The Fairplay Police Department (FPD) requested this ordinance because loose dogs around town have become a major problem. It is usually the same dogs whose owners seem unconcerned about their pets’ constant wanderings and the nominal fines.
To deter this irresponsible behavior, the ordinance will remove the animal penalties set forth in Section 7-6-210 of the town’s Municipal Code. The FPD will draft a fee schedule and present it to Municipal Court Judge Brian Green for adoption. The FPD believes the new fine schedule enforced by the Municipal Court will get the attention of repeat offenders, encouraging them to take more responsibility for their dogs. Mayor Just and the Board of Trustees agreed, and no one spoke out in opposition.
The meeting concluded with a discussion about the growing problem of dog poop and trash around town. Some citizens refuse to pick up after their dogs, and many residents have been caught dumping trash into other people’s bins and business dumpsters. It is inconsiderate and unacceptable, but those people are not the only culprits.
The famous whipping wind of Park County knocks down trash cans and scatters trash all over town, as well.
One citizen suggested the town provide more bins to throw away dog poop, especially along the trails in Beaver Creek. The same citizen also suggested a “Town Clean Up Day.” Sciacca reminded everyone of the Town Beautification project (details on the town’s website) and proposed adding an “Adopt a Block” element to encourage citizens to help clean up specific neighborhoods.
Town Hall can provide all the necessary supplies for anyone who wants to help by picking up trash around town. This would be a great opportunity for high school students to complete their required volunteer hours for graduation.
