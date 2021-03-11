Two people were injured Saturday when a 2016 Chrysler 300 collided with a 2000 Cadillac DeVille, about nine miles east of Hartsel on U.S. Highway 24.
The 2016 Chrysler 300, driven by 25-year-old Alexandra Medina or Colorado Springs was eastbound on the highway at about 3:45 a.m.
Tanya Gibbs, 31 years old, of Cripple Creek, was driving the Cadillac westbound at the same location.
Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Scott Hophan reported that the Chrysler drifted into the eastbound lane ahead of the Cadillac.
Gibbs attempted to avoid the collision by braking and steering to the right. However, the left front of the Chrysler collided with the left front of the Cadillac.
After impact, Hophan reported, the Cadillac rotated counter-clockwise and travelled off the north side of the highway and down a slight embankment. The Chrysler also rotated counter-clockwise but came to a stop on the roadway, facing east.
Both occupants of the Cadillac were flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene.
As of Sunday, alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
