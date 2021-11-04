Rev. Joyce Snapp has recently come back to the people of Deer Park United Methodist Church after signing on as a Charter Member in the early 1980’s. Her return to Deer Park UMC was round-about, as was her faith journey. Rev. Snapp grew up in Central Christian Church of the Disciples of Christ denomination in Wichita, Kansas. She became a Methodist as a teenager when her family chose to join a church in their local community of Andover, Kan. As a young adult she moved to Berkeley, Calif. where she met her husband her husband, Dr. Boyd Cook, and attended University Lutheran Chapel. Their two children, Jonathan and Leif Snapp-Cook, were baptized in the Lutheran Church.
In 1982, Rev. Snapp and her young family moved to Conifer, where her husband, Dr. Cook, relocated his pediatric practice. Soon after settling in Conifer, the family became part of a new United Methodist fellowship forming in the Deer Park area. Rev.Snapp and Dr. Boyd Cook were Charter Members of Deer Park United Methodist Fellowship, later to become Deer Park United Methodist Church, located at 966 Rim Rock Road, Bailey. Their sons attended West Jeff Schools and Evergreen High School through graduation.
While a member of Deer Park UMC, Snapp grew interested in the justice values of Iliff School of Theology in Denver. When she heard a seminary president say the church needed “mavericks” in the ministry, she felt called. She talked to clergy leaders in the United Methodist Church, applied to Iliff and was accepted to begin the long process toward ordination. Rev. Snapp was a student minister at Trinity UMC and served at Grant Avenue UMC, Alameda Heights UMC, all in Denver. She was then asked to serve in the San Luis Valley because of her experience in Hispanic Ministry. She served Monte Vista UMC and Bowen Community UMC simultaneously. She was asked to serve Pierce UMC in Northern Colorado in an interim position before retiring in 2008.
After several years of active participation at Evergreen United Methodist Church as a retired pastor, Rev. Snapp was asked to serve Deer Park UMC and gladly accepted the call to her home church. She applauds the Deer Park Church’s commitment to the community as is evidenced by the church’s firewood ministry and as former host of the Interfaith Food Pantry. Rev. Snapp says she “is honored to serve Deer Park UMC, a Reconciling Congregation, meaning all persons, including the LBGTQ community, are welcome to participate to the fullest extent of their spiritual calling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.