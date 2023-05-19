South Park Senior Scholarships were presented for the 2023 graduates.
The recipients and sponsors of the scholarship organizations are as follows:
Park County RE-2 School Board Scholarship
$2,500 Silas Newton
$2,500 Lindsay Wishowski
Hartsel Library Friends Scholarship
$750 William Adams
$750 Monte Downare
$750 Kiana Vargas
Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund
$3,197.20 Lindsay Wishowski
$3,197.25 Silas Newton
Rocky Mountain #2 Independent Order of Odd
Fellows
$2,500 Silas Newton
South Park Activity Association
$500 Lindsay Wishowski
$500 Silas Newton
The Alma Foundation
$900 Kelsey Hunt
$900 Kiana Vargas
$900 Lindsay Wishowski
Town of Fairplay Burro Buster 5K
$2,500 Silas Newton
$2,500 Lindsay Wishowski
South Park Schools Foundation
$1,000 William Adams
$1,000 Wyatt Langlois
American Legion Post 172
$2,000 Isabel Munoz Perez
$2,000 Genevieve May
$2,000 Silas Newton
$2,000 Wyatt Langlois
Friends of Alma Library
$500 Aubree Heil
$500 Lindsay Wishowski
Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative
JoAnn Dufty Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 Kelsey Hunt
