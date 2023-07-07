Saturday, July 1, the Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana was teeming with patriotism as participants young and old competed in four events: Barrel Alley, Pole Bending, Flags, and Barrel Racing. This event was special as the Fourth of July event, and red, white and blue was everywhere; even the horses were fashionable in the colors.
Young participants can participate in Lead and Assist where parents lead their children through a smaller version of each of the events. Children who graduate to riding by themselves are divided in age groups 10 and under, 11-14 and 15-18.
This year, it was decided to open up the participation to those 19 and over to give the adults a chance to show off their horsemanship. This age group is not awarded ribbons, and proceeds from their event fees will go toward the end-of-the-year awards for the youngsters. Dr. Jim Wright, a local veterinarian from Lake George, competed and was the oldest entrant at 79. He put on a good run and even locked in first place.
After the competition, everyone was invited to share in a pot-luck style BBQ in the pavilion for social time and to participate in the silent auction that featured lots of horse tack and related gear, as well as household items and original artwork. Then the music began, and there was dancing accompanied by DJ Dean Thornberry with M.D.T. DJ and Entertainment Services.
