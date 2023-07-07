South Park couple Craig and Amanda Freeman share adventurous spirits, a love for the outdoors, and as it stands right now, an exciting new business.
Craig grew up in Evergreen, attended college at Denver Metro University, where he met Amanda, then served his country with a 10-year stint in the Marines. Amanda works in real estate, but is spending more time at home these days. They are proud parents of a baby girl, and for all intents and purposes, represent the quintessential American couple.
Nothing to see here, right?
Actually, there is a lot to see at their 35-acre working ranch near Como. You might notice the turkeys, especially the large male, who blatantly dares passer-byers to enter his domain. Or perhaps you’ll be greeted by the friendly family dog, which runs the property with glee and is much more amenable to human company than his turkey-counterpart.
But the first thing you will notice, unless you are asleep, are the half-dozen llamas grazing in the front yard that represent the heart of the Freeman’s new business – Shining Mountain Llamas. The llamas, incidentally, have stolen the hearts of their new owners, are making headway with their canine companion and seem somewhat indifferent to the turkeys.
On a sun-drenched summer day, with turkeys gobbling in the background and llamas quietly grazing in the front yard, Craig and Amanda took time out from ranch business for a no-nonsense discussion about their newfound llama family.
“These animals are bred for packing, can weigh as much as six-hundred pounds, prefer the heat over cold and are part of the camel family,” Craig said. “They are very comfortable at high elevations, can pack an average of about 80 pounds and really come in handy for people on hunting or fishing expeditions. They don’t drink much water and can subsist on grass, hay, or even pinecones. They love oats. Their hooves and feet have sort of a narrow shape, which makes them much more sure-footed than horses.”
Craig added that he suffered a back injury that prevents him from riding horses as much as he would like. He is also an avid hunter, and without the service of his trusty llamas, he would not be able to do that as much as he would like, either.
Then Craig turned to a nearby aspen grove: “Hey Spock, come on over here.”
Emerging from the cool shade of the aspen grove, without any sign of hesitation or apprehension, came Spock, the alpha male and lead llama on the Freeman ranch.
“Spock weighs about three hundred pounds, and he is exceptionally friendly,” Craig said, as Spock playfully nuzzled his ear. “Most llamas are friendly and would do anything for you, as long as you don’t touch them. Spock doesn’t mind, but most of them do. It takes about a year to train them to be haltered, wear saddles, have weight added to the saddles, and eventually serve as packers.”
According to Amanda, llamas let you know what they’re thinking with an assortment of unique sounds.
“When they are happy, they hum,” she explained. “When they are unhappy, they hum but it sounds much different than the happy hum. They also have an alert sound, and if there are bears in the area, that’s what you will hear long before you ever actually see the bear.”
The Freemans explained that the llamas are physically formidable and that bears are generally no threat to adults, especially multiple adults.
“I looked up one day and saw Spock and another adult male running really fast across the property,” Craig said. “Then I saw a bear in front of them, also running really fast to get away from them. When they are threatened, they all get together shoulder-to-shoulder. They can rise up and kick with their front hooves, and they can also kick with their back hooves. The males grow fighting teeth and they have to be cut from time to time.”
The llamas will spit when irritated or threatened, but thankfully, according to the Freemans, usually only at each other.
“They fight each other and they are very rough,” Amanda said. “You can hear them colliding. But they are pretty gentle to us, and they absolutely love Craig.”
“The other day one of them pushed another one backwards over the woodpile,” Craig added.” They are really tough animals, though, and they just go on like nothing has happened.”
Craig continued.
“I have only been kicked twice and spit on once,” Craig said with a distinct tone of pride. “The kicks were not that bad, but the spit is pretty foul with digested hay and stuff in it.”
Overall, according to the Freemans, the llamas have made spectacular family members, extrordinary watch-animals and superb keepers of the property. Craig says he does little if any yard work because the llamas keep the yard trimmed almost to perfection.
They hope to rent their llamas initially, and eventually they plan to sell them. They say they love their new business, and that they look forward to a long, satisfying journey in the business of llamas.
“The adult llamas are available to rent right now, but that does require the renters to take a two-hour tutorial and get to know them before taking them out,” Craig said. I just need to see that they can handle and care for them.”
The Freemans can be reached with questions or inquiries about rentals via email at craig@shiningmountainllamas.com.
