Park County may not have a lot of residents, but the population of goats is more than in many counties.
Many people in the county have one or two goats, while others have 19 to 20. Some people use them for the Park County Fair, others just use them for milk.
There are fiber goats, dairy goats, market goats and pack goats. Fiber goats are used for their hair to make, most often, hats and scarfs. Fiber goats are different types of breeds, too.
Dairy goats are used for many things. They can be used for breeding and milk, and can be taken to shows.
Market goats are used for their meat; they are a specific breed called Boer goats.
Pack goats can be used for hunting, camping and can be trained to pull carts.
Cady Cooper has goats, “Pancake” and “Waffle.” Autumn Zuber has over six goats in her herd.
The McChesneys do a lot with their goats. Not only do they use their goats for milk, but they also take their goats to shows. They have many babies in the spring that hop all over the place.
Nicole McChesney uses her goats in many ways, not just for milk. However, milk is a big part of her business. She makes soaps, lotions, face serums and many more items. The unique part about her products is that she always uses milk from her goats.
Goats can provide many things. One of the most common items is milk. Cheese can be made from the milk. You can also get meat from Boer goats. This type of goat is bred only for market.
Dairy goats are kept successfully in all climates. They do not need elaborate housing, but do require clean, dry, well ventilated, draft-free shelter. Dirt pen floors are preferred over concrete. At least 15 square feet of bedded area should be provided for each goat.
Sometimes if you shear your goats later in the summer they might not have a good amount of fur on their bodies, as warm coats are very useful for harsh winters. Also goats should have copper in their diet, if you want healthy goats.
What goat owners are saying in Park County
“I have goats for milk, amusement, food and to make sure I’m always broke,” said a representative of the Cornerstone Farm.
“We plan to breed our little girl for milk, and we have our big boys, Alpine and Togg, for packing into our backcountry,” said Katie Stamp.
“They are pets, and we had big plans for milking and breeding. But they are pets now,” said Manda Maes.
“We have Nubians and use them for dairy (milk and cheese), pets and for my youngsters to learn about caring for animals all on their own,” said Amanda Francis.
“We have a herd of Nubians, and we use them for milk and comic relief,” said Tracey Frances.
“We have a small herd of Nigerian Dwarves for dairy and one Pygora goat for fiber,” said Emily Noel.
“I have mini-Nubians. I milk them and then use their milk to make dairy products like yogurt and cheese, and then I also use them to train stock dogs,” said Carolyn Miller.
“We have a Nigerian Dwarf goat for milk and a Pygora goat for fiber. We will be adding a pack/cart goat soon. We love going on walks with our goats. We think they are so silly and cute,” said Emily Zoeller.
“Our goats are used for pets but we’d love to start using them for breeding, milk and cheese,” said Amber Treeck.
“My does are used for dairy; the boys are by-product and eventually become meat. Kids are as cute as hell,” said Louise Peterson.
“I have goats for dairy and pets. I hope to use them for packing and cart pulling,” said Rochelle Poling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.