Vroom vroom! Over 320 drag racers sputtered, smoked and thundered their way through Park County June 15. They began their day’s travel in Pueblo and came through Hartsel, Fairplay and Bailey on their way to Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.
Why?
This parade of super-cool, souped-up cars was part of Rocky Mountain Race Week, which is an annual drag race that speeds through Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas.
As part of the race, drag racers compete on quarter mile strips every day for a week in the middle of June.
“Rocky Mountain Race Week (RMRW) is the ultimate test of endurance drag racing, competing on quarter mile strips every day for a week, while driving at least 1000 street miles between tracks,” writes the RMRW Facebook page. “In the grand tradition of Funny Car Summer, Two Lane Blacktop, and Hot Rod Magazine’s Drag Week, the RMRW competition spans seven days and four race tracks without the help of support vehicles or chase vehicles. Multiple classes fit a large variety of cars from six second bruisers to rat rods and everything in between.”
“This is my first time in this part of Colorado and it’s a great view and race,” said Joe Rivera, driver from Fresno, Calif.
In addition to bragging rights, the winner takes home a cash purse of over $30,000 per event.
The schedule for the racers this year was the following:
June 12, Greatbend, Kan., S.R.C.A. Drag Strip
June 13, Drive day
June 14, Pueblo, Colo., Pueblo Motor Sports Park
June 15, Denver, Colo., Bandimere Speedway
June 16, Drive day
June 17, Kearney Neb., Kearney Race Way Park
June 18, Greatbend, Kan., S.R.C.A Drag Strip
Race rules
Racers are allowed to sleep in a recreational vehicle, but must abide by the intent of the rules at all times.
This means the RV cannot be a mule.
Sponsor stickers must be placed on the car as directed.
For more information on the annual race, go to website, www.rockymountainraceweek.com.
