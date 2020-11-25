Finally: When the Senate Republicans called for a special session on July 28 to address COVID-19’s impact on schools, students and their parents, it was called a “political stunt to try to score cheap points.” Now that we’re knee-deep in the what we saw coming, “extraordinary action is required.” Not only is this special session past due, but we could have dealt with it Thanksgiving week instead of pushing it off to even closer to Jan. 13 when our next regular session begins.
First, a few particulars on how a special session works before we talk about this special session. Special sessions can be called by the governor or by agreement of two thirds of the general assembly. While special sessions are called for a specific purpose, a legislator cannot be prohibited from introducing bills on any topic he wishes – realistically any bill not falling within the guidelines of the special session will likely find itself killed in its first committee hearing and, as always, the governor can sign or veto any bill.
Now to this session: To provide economic relief to Coloradans in need. Thanks to higher-than-projected consumer spending, tax collections have exceeded projections by $200 to $300 million and are anticipated to grow to $1.2 billion over the course of this fiscal year (through June, 2021).
That’s the pot of money we will be focused on. The discussion started at about $220 million but current rumors have the number closer to $400 million. At some point a firm proposal will come out of the Joint Budget Committee to start the process.
You may hear this called a stimulus bill with references to the federal government’s action or inaction on another stimulus package of their own. However, the fact is that Colorado is a sovereign state, not a ward of the federal government, and should act like it.
This is Colorado taxpayer money going through the legislative process to determine how the money should be spent as required in the Colorado constitution.
While I generally support bringing back home as much of the money you send to Washington DC as possible, we don’t need to be increasing our dependency on the federal government and its ability to print money.
There will be more to come when it is available, but right now the backchannels have small business relief, rental assistance, child care, e-learning assistance for schools, broadband assistance and possibly creating hotspots in rural areas as some of the items to receive funding.
As always, I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings at the Capital or back in the district. There are many ways to stay in touch: office phone: 303-866-4877; mobile phone: 719-351-2121; email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com; Twitter: @SenDennisHisey; Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.