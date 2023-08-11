Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning the public to avoid contact with the water at DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area due to a growing bloom of toxic blue-green algae.
“Algae has become a seasonal problem at DeWeese, forcing CPW in recent summers to close the water to all activity except fishing to prevent the risk of exposure to humans and their pets,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Justin Krall said in a press release. “This year, the algae bloom was delayed. But now it’s happening and people need to take precautions.
“The algae can be harmful to people and pets if touched. It can give sensitive people a bad rash, for example. And it’s possibly fatal if ingested.”
CPW posted signs at the reservoir warning visitors to avoid the water and explaining the danger of the algae blooms.
The signs warn people to keep kids and pets out of the water at risk of death from the toxic algae. The signs also warn not to drink the water, and no water recreation is allowed, including swimming, skiing, paddleboarding and wading.
If anyone or their pet comes into contact with the algae, the signs urge them to shower immediately with fresh, clean water.
The warning was prompted after testing found dangerous levels of toxicity in the water and elevated levels of algae were observed in a turquoise-colored film on the reservoir.
“You can still fish during an algae bloom,” Krall said. “But there should be no skin-to-water contact.
“It’s also important to take care when handling and cleaning any fish caught in DeWeese. Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts of fish. So it’s important any fish taken is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating it.”
Algae blooms are common when temperatures rise, usually in late summer, he said. CPW has been monitoring the reservoir closely, taking weekly water samples to check for elevated toxicity.
DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area is a 300-acre property near Westcliffe with good fishing. Other forms of recreation still allowed include picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewing and camping.
Algae are an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae are capable of producing toxins that may cause negative health impacts for humans and pets at elevated concentrations, Krall said. Currently there is no method to remove toxins from lakes.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends the following:
Keep kids out.
No pets in water.
Do not drink water.
Avoid contact with algae.
If exposed, shower immediately.
More information on blue-green algae is available at CDPHE.Colorado.gov/harmful-algae-blooms-toxic-algae.
The public can help reduce the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms by preventing nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways through responsible use of lawn fertilizers, picking up pet waste and avoiding using deicers that contain urea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.