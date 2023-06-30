Another exciting summer in Como has been planned for visitors to experience and appreciate the ongoing all-volunteer efforts in restoration and preservation of the historic railroad and facilities of the Denver, South Park & Pacific Railroad and successor Colorado & Southern Railway.
There will be tours hosted by tour guides and docents, rides and the merchandise store will be open.
Open house for visitors will be Saturday, June 17, July 15 and for fall leaf weekend on September 16.
Additionally, Boreas Pass Railroad Day, with tours, rides, merchandise store and Como Town Band concert in the Roundhouse consisting of the Denver Brass Band with the Celtic Colorado Pipes and Drums, will be on Saturday, August 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.