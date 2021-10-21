One of the attributes of Park County Creative Alliance is to “Enhance awareness of regional creative assets and promote cultural heritage and rural cultural tourism.” Craig and Lisa Karlin owners of Granite Canyon General Store in Lake George typify that point and that is why they are the Park County Creative Alliance’s gallery of the month.
“For almost a decade, Lisa and I had been looking for opportunities to start our own business in the mountains where we could not only just be a part of a community but to make a positive impact,” said Craig.
The Karlins purchased the former Starkey’s in Lake George and promptly named it Granite Canyon General Store as a tribute to the original name of Eleven Mile Canyon. They changed the dynamics of the store to reflect the area in historic pictures, working with local artists to display their art, and utilize their store to benefit both locals and tourists alike.
Craig’s admiration of the history of the area is evident with the large photographs of the Frost Mansion and Lake George Hotel that burned down in 1922 under dubious circumstances. The Frost Mansion and later Lake George Hotel once stood directly behind Granite Canyon General Store. Other historical photographs of various locations and events from the Colorado Midland Railroad years exist as well as some Ute Indian history.
Currently, they feature the photography of Denise Kelly, Colorado themed stickers from Rob Bloodsworth with Blue Dog Designs and rustic birdhouses by Tom Carroll aka Tommy Knocker. They encourage other artists to contact them as they are continually looking for new and interesting local products.
“PCCA is a true win-win. It allows us to be able to tap into the local artists community and help those that don’t always have a way to display their products while offering the public a true taste of what it means to be in Park County,” explained Craig.
The building itself has evolved through 85 years and has a unique history of its own. In 1886, George Washington Frost of Boston and John Dwyer came to the region. Frost built a dam at the end of Granite Canyon and formed George’s Lake. In 1891, a post office was established and the area was renamed Lake George. In 1900, a Mr. Wymore opened a general store and sold it to Henry Rockett. Jim Ryan purchased the store in 1924 named Cattleman’s Trading Post. Lawson Sumner purchased it in 1936 and ran it for almost 40 years. Sumner added onto the original building and had a movie theater, roller rink, and dance hall. He also opened Pioneer Gold Days Museum with mining, pioneer, Indian artifacts, relics, and a few oddities.
Subsequently, the Gays owned it under the name Gay’s General store from 1973 to 1983. The Reichert family took it on until 2004 when it became Starkey’s after owner Jim Starkweather.
“When we saw the opportunity to own such a beautiful and historic piece of property and business, we knew this was the place for us,” Craig said.
Today the store features old school nostalgic toys and games, unique gifts, snow sleds, southwest style baskets and blankets, apparel, souvenirs, camping and fishing gear, groceries, beer, liquor, arrowheads, buffalo hides and much more.
Granite Canyon General Store is located on the corner of Highway 24 and County Road 96 in Lake George. They are open every day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
Craig Karlin summed it up this way, “There is no other place like Park County in the world. The people, the “Old West” history, and the stunning beauty of Park County makes this a dream come true for both of us. In a sense, we see ourselves as the stewards, the latest caretakers of the history of the amazing place. Now after nearly two years, we have never felt so at peace and at home here in Lake George.”
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
