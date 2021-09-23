What if you were to combine the Wild West and Victorian style with a bit of the industrial age, machines that ran on steam, and Jules Verne?
You’d have a creative genre known as Steampunk and here in Park County we have the Guffey Steampunk Society which is Park County Creative Alliance’s Artistic group of the month.
It started in 2015 when Lawrence Epps attended a Steampunk Festival in Victor. He thought it was fun and interesting and brought up the idea of starting one in Guffey to Mary Curtis, who at the time owned the Bull Moose in Guffey. The two of them started their little club and in 2016 had their first event to just get together and have a little fun.
Guffey Steampunk Society was incorporated in late 2016 as a charitable, tax-exempt organization as a 501(c)(3) corporation. As a group, they enjoy the costuming and play of Steampunk. Their purpose is to support the Guffey community. They achieve this through grants to assist local tourism and economic vitality, maintain and enhance Guffey’s rich history and heritage, and to engage, inspire and encourage children in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
They just held their annual festival Sept. 11 and 12 and it is their biggest activity and fundraiser of the year. The festival took place at The Bakery in Guffey and featured the band, Dancing on the Sun. “There was a lot of competition this year with other events all around, but we still had about 100 people and we had fun,” said Lawrence Epps, President of the organization.
“The annual festival is a positive way to promote Guffey, connect with our Victorian era heritage, bring in additional revenue for our restaurants, shops and local artists, and strengthen our grant funds,” explained Epps.
One of their fundraising events was where “Marshall” Epps would arrest anyone that someone else paid to have arrested for notorious crimes like; having too much fun, or not steampunked, not dancing or anything else imaginable.
They also participate in other area festivals as a vendor, selling steampunk accessories, including items made by some members, like hats, goggles, fans, etc. that have been “steampunked”. These sales help to provide funding for putting on the festival and other community projects, like giving scholarships and other donations to the Guffey Charter School.
The Guffey Steampunk Society is proud to be a part of the local Guffey community; as well as the worldwide steampunk genre. Membership is only $10 a year and members can run for officer positions on the board, approve by-laws, and vote for other strategic business decisions. They also accept tax deductible monetary and material donations. Guffey Steampunk Society can be found on Facebook.
