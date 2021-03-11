Many Park County residents have a side gig. Sometimes a part-time business, such as selling fresh chicken eggs, falls under the rules and regulations of the Colorado cottage industry legislation.
What does this mean for someone who sells a few dozen eggs, bakes and sells bread or jam, for example?
“We just bought lots of brand new cartons for our chicken eggs to meet the legal requirement,” said Dave Harvey, Hartsel resident and business owner.
Eggs for sale
The following frequently asked questions and answers are from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment under the Cottage Industry section.
What type of shell eggs can be sold?
Chicken, quail, duck and turkey eggs. If a producer sells more than 250 dozen shell eggs per month, then a license is required. For chicken eggs, contact the Colorado Department of Agriculture at 303-477-0076. For all other types of shell eggs, contact Manufactured Food Program at 303-692-3645, option 2.
How many eggs can a producer sell?
Up to 250 dozen per month.
What information is required on egg cartons?
The address at which the eggs originated and the packaging date. Additionally, any eggs not treated for salmonella must also include the following statement on the package:
“Safe Handling Instructions: To prevent illness from bacteria, keep eggs refrigerated, cook eggs until yolks are firm, and cook any foods containing eggs thoroughly. These eggs do not come from a government-approved source.”
Can egg cartons be reused?
No. New, clean and unused egg cartons must be used.
Are eggs required to be kept cold?
Yes. Eggs should be maintained at 41°F or below.
Baked goods including pickles and jams
Foods that are made in a home kitchen and for sale at places such as farmer’s markets are defined as foods that are not potentially hazardous, meaning they do not require refrigeration for safety.
“This includes pickled fruits and vegetables with a finished equilibrium ph of 4.6 or below, spices, teas, dehydrated produce, nuts, seeds, honey, jams, jellies, preserves, fruit butter, flour and baked goods, including candies, fruits, empanadas, tortillas and other similar products that do not require refrigeration for safety,” explains the Colorado Farm to Market website, cofarmtomarket.com.
Foods that are not allowed
Foods that are not allowed to be sold as a cottage industry include baked goods, such as cream pies and pastries that contain cream cheese or custard, salsa, pumpkin or sweet potato pies, baked goods with bacon.
In addition, low sugar fruit butter, preserves, jams and jellies cannot be sold under the Colorado cottage industry rules. “Standardized recipes for these products use sugar. When sugar is added to a product, a high sugar environment is created which provides for protection and inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria. Sugar substitutes or artificial sweeteners are not allowed for use in the production of cottage foods because they create a low sugar environment, thus allowing the growth of harmful bacteria,” writes the CDPHE website.
If starting a business, the CDPHE recommends that potential start-up businesses do the following: Review the Colorado Cottage Foods Act, complete a food safety course, and contact the local city or county office to see if a business license is required.
More information about what is allowed and not allowed can be found on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website, www.https://cdphe.colorado.gov. Search the cottage foods act section. For specific questions, email cdphe_mfgfd@state.co.us or call 303-692-3645, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.