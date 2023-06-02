Roz Acetois is retiring May 2023 after 28 years teaching at Edith Teter Preschool.
Acetois was born in England and moved to the United States in 1986. She lived in Breckenridge and worked screen-printing T-shirts and at a local pub.
She married and had two children, Katy and Alex. She moved to Park County in 1992 and began teaching preschoolers in 1995. Acetois said the director at the time was Martha Meier. Martha said to her, “You look like a warm body, do you want a job?” This started her career with preschool students.
Acetois says, “What I love most about teaching is making connections with kids and seeing the excitement and wonder when they learn something new. I love opening their eyes to the wonders of the world, and seeing them giggle. It feels good when I know I have helped them cope with their emotions, and I see the understanding in their eyes. I have so many great memories of fun times working at the preschool and the lasting friendships and connections I have made with co-workers and parents through the years.”
Lessons she would love to pass on to the next generation of teachers: “Teach kids where they are. Do not push or expect too much from them. Teach them to be good problem solvers. Give them lots of experiences to expand their thinking about the world. Don’t mind getting messy. Give them open- ended art. Focus on the process rather than the product. Be always ready with a hug. Spend as much time exploring with your kids and enjoying the wonder of the world together.”
Acetois will be spending her retirement working on her bucket list.
