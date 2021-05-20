Despite dramatic progress in recent weeks, the ongoing effort to combat COVID-19 is far from over.
Park County Public Health is still utilizing its Mobile Vaccine Bus to administer as many vaccines as possible, and there were still 30 active cases of the virus countywide as of May 19 according to the Park County website, www.parkco.us.
That same site also indicates in its COVID-19 Case Summary that 769 cases have been reported in Park County since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, and that five deaths have occurred in Park County as a result of the virus.
The county’s latest efforts are focusing on vaccinations for youth ages 12 and over. Park County Health released a detailed statement regarding the vaccination of adolescents over 12 on May 13.
A portion of that release is presented below:
Pfizer COVID19 Vaccine Approved for Kids Ages 12 and Older
May 13, 2021
Park County, Colo. – Park County Public Health Mobile Vaccine Bus will offer the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 and up, effective immediately. Parents and guardians can visit the Vaccine Resources website to register for an appointment at one of our three locations across the county. Appointments encouraged but walk-ins also accepted.
This decision comes after the FDA recommended the use of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine for children ages 12 -15 on Monday and was affirmed by the CDC yesterday. Park County’s Mobile Vaccine Bus offers the Pfizer vaccine and is now accepting appointments for anyone ages 12 and older.
“We know that adolescents 12 years of age and older are at risk of severe illness from COVID19 and can contribute to transmission of within their families. Having highly effective vaccine available to protect this age group will help them return to normal activities this summer and contribute to community immunity,” said Lynn Ramey, Director of Park County Public Health.
In a clinical trial, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be safe and effective among people ages 12-15. The trial included 2,260 children ages 12-15 years old in the U.S., about half of whom got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the placebo (unvaccinated) group and none in the vaccinated group. The vaccine showed 100% efficacy in this trial. Side effects were about the same as those seen in people age 16 and older.
The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines continue to be available only to adults 18 years of age and older. All vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID19.
Park County Public Health continues to encourage everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Visit our website for locations and registration: https://parkco.us/810/Vaccine-Resources.
The county’s efforts to vaccinate youth ages 12 and over is in accordance with recommendations recently released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its website, www.cdc.gov:
“Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, get sick from COVID-19 and spread COVID-19 to others. CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Getting your child or teen vaccinated can bring you one step closer to enjoying the activities you miss.”
With regards to social distancing and the wearing of masks, Park County Health still requires the wearing of masks in all county buildings. Business owners can still require that customers and visitors wear masks, and masks are still required for everyone on school campuses throughout the county.
The COVID-19 threat level dial for Park County remains at Level Green, which is the lowest threat level represented on the on the six-color dial. Level Green suggests that all citizens “protect their neighbors” with common sense social distancing measures, but lacks the lengthy list of state mandated regulations associated with higher threat levels.
