The Southern Park County Fire Protection District has a shiny, red new “baby” and fire chief Eugene Farmer is very proud of it. This compact, husky 4X4 water tender can haul 1850 gallons of water almost anywhere, according to Farmer. This is only the third new vehicle the department has purchased and the first one in 15 years.
With the passage of the recent mil levy increase, the department was able to purchase the Kenworth truck and paid $128,000 cash for it out of the department’s capital improvements fund, said Farmer. The original projection for buying the truck was four years, but Farmer made it happen in just two years.
The truck was driven to Sterling, Colo. from Canada, where the baffled water tank, all hoses, hose reels, valves and pump were added. The pump, the heart of the truck, is tucked way underneath to protect it. Everything was specially designed by Farmer ,specifically for this area and this district’s needs, depending on where the tender might have to go to haul water. Of course, water is critical for a fire department.
Farmer ordered the truck in 2020 and it was finished last April, 2021 and has 2485 miles on it. Most of those miles are from Canada. Tender 9-1 has been out on three calls so far, one to Hartsel, one to assist 4-Mile Fire Department and one to the Teaspoon Ranch fire east of Guffey.
The Flume got to take a ride around Guffey in the new tender with Farmer. One nice thing about the truck is that when you start it up and let it idle in the station, it doesn’t smoke the place out like the old tenders. The truck is easy to drive and has a lot of power. It easily went up the rough two-track above and behind station #1 in Guffey, where we took a picture.
The truck is automatic and push button to boot, and has plenty of bells and whistles. There is a quiet horn and a blast-you-off-the-road horn. Priming the pump used to be quite a deal on the old tenders, but the pump is connected to the cruise control and very easy.
The only thing left to do on the tender is to add the emergency lights, said Farmer. By the end of 2022, the whole fire department fleet should be 4X4 vehicles, stated Farmer. If not for Farmer getting the new truck here and functional, it would probably still be in the planning stages.
Also with $90,000 of mil levy dollars, the department purchased an 80 Kw generator and upgraded the station from 200 to 400 amps, said Farmer. The generator could power all of Guffey, he said.
The department added a fire hydrant in 2019 at station #1 and put in the water tanks behind the station with $76,000 dollars from the county Land and Trust Fund. The closest working fire hydrant is in Cripple Creek, said Farmer. The twelve 2600 gallon water tanks are plumbed together to supply 30,000 gallons of usable water for the department. The elevation of the water tanks provides enough pressure to fill the 1000 gallon engine in eight minutes compared to over an hour from the station cistern and tank. There is enough hose to stretch from the station to the corner of Main and 8th Streets.
Park County is currently under a burn ban, but a new burn permit will be required for 2022. According to Farmer, 2021 permits will not be valid after Jan. 1, 2021.
For general information, the department is installing three waterproof bulletin boards on the south side of the station, one for board of directors, one for department and one for public information.
The fire department is looking for volunteers. When Farmer became chief six years ago, the call volume was about 70 calls per year. That volume has grown to around 200 calls per year. More calls equals more volunteers needed.
The department will train volunteers up to national standards in wild land firefighting, structure firefighting, emergency services and more. They also supply all the equipment. Other skills are needed too, such as computer, mechanical, administrative, maintenance and communication.
Those interested should call the station at 719-689-9479, or come by the station during business hours Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., unless they are called out someone will be there. Training is held Tuesday nights starting at 5 p.m.
