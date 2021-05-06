On April 21 Shawnee History held its annual meeting and board elections via Zoom. Shawnee History did not meet in 2020 due to the Pandemic.
Present were Marcie McGarvey, Rhonda Dusatko, Barbara Behl, Michael Davidson, Steve Plutt, Carrie and Gene Marsh, Vincent and Carolyn Tolpo.
Chris Dinnan has resigned and Mike Szygielski has resigned.
McGarvey and Onsatko represent the term of 2022 for the Shawnee History Board. The term of 2023 has two vacancies.
Elected by unanimous consent to the term of 2024 were Vincent Tolpo and Barbara Behl. There remains another vacancy for the board in this term of 2024.
Tolpo was elected to be president and Behl was elected to be treasurer. The vice president position is vacant, as is the secretary position. Vincent agreed to fill in for as secretary and prepare minutes.
There was open discussion about the resetting of six or more cemetery stones this summer. The continued threat of erosion which covers cemetery graves is evident. Vincent will send to Plutt a detailed request after he consults with the Shawnee Water Consumers Board of Directors.
Most of the rest of the discussion was about holding another Shawnee History Day this summer. On Aug. 14 will be a special party held by Gene and Carrie Marsh at a park in Bailey. It was suggested that a date after Labor Day would be appropriate for Shawnee History Day.
Everyone agreed to adjourn the meeting before Tolpo started to read the names listed in the 1920 census for Shawnee.
Respectively submitted by Vincent Tolpo
