Meilani Wilcox, 14 years old, took home several major wins from the Park County Fair. Wilcox won Grand Champion Beef, Grand Champion Swine, Senior Beef Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship.
“It’s been a dream I have had all my life, to win grand champion for market and swine,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox credits her success to coaches and mentors who helped her take showmanship to the next level. She also gives thanks to her mom who has driven her to many Jackpot events where she got to show her animals prior to the county fair.
Rebecca Wilcox, Meilani’s mom, has a total of four children who have all been active in 4-H clubs this year.
Meilani Wilcox’s champion steer named Chad weighed 1,319 pounds. The winning bid went to the Brannan Companies for $21.50 per pound.
The champion pig’s name was Tom.
Wilcox will be a sophomore in high school this year. She plans to continue her showing career, including the National Western Stock Show in Denver and a show in Dallas.
