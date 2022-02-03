The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 23 animal control calls, 4 Motor Assist calls, 7 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 27 traffic calls and 6 welfare check and 265 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 343 with the following arrests:
Eyuriel Benitez Fuentes from Denver was arrested on 1/24/22 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear/speeding. He was released on a $300 cash/surety bond on 1/24/22.
Matthew Justin Dredge from Breckenridge was arrested on 1/25/22 on charges of sexual contact-no consent-force/threat. He was released on bond on 1/25/22.
Sean Wyatt Hunter Dubose from Colorado Springs was arrested on 1/27/22 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on 1/28/22.
Terrence James Fettig from Panama, FL was arrested on 1/27/22 on charges of criminal mischief-$300-$750; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $500 PR bond on 1/27/22.
Jessica Rae Holman from Colorado Springs was arrested on 1/24/22 on charges of controlled substance-poss sch 3; criminal possession financial device-one device. She was sentenced with a released date of 2/12/22.
David Brooks Johnson from Bailey was arrested on 1/25/22 on charges of criminal mischief-$750-$1k; domestic violence enhancer; driving under the influence. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond on 1/26/22.
Judy Ann Jordan from Bennett was arrested on 1/24/22 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear-traffic. She was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond on 1/24/22.
Fe M Kopper from Hartsel was arrested on 1/27/22 on 2 warrants from Park County for contempt of court; failure to appear. She is still in custody.
Ashley Cassandra Stanley from Denver was arrested on 1/24/22 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear-3rd degree assault, resisting arrest. She also is being held on a warrant from Douglas County for failure to appear-dv, criminal mischief. She is still in custody.
