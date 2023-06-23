Bailey Days 2023 will be celebrated on June 24 -25 in downtown Bailey. Saturday’s festivities will occur from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday’s festivities will begin at 10 a.m.  and will conclude at 3 p.m.  

The theme for 2023 is Timber Tunes. There will be many bands performing throughout both days across several stages, as well as booths, food trucks and games. There will be three bands on Saturday. The highly-acclaimed band, Chris Daniels and the Kings, will take the stage at 11 a.m. Sunday.

