Bailey Days 2023 will be celebrated on June 24 -25 in downtown Bailey. Saturday’s festivities will occur from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday’s festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.
The theme for 2023 is Timber Tunes. There will be many bands performing throughout both days across several stages, as well as booths, food trucks and games. There will be three bands on Saturday. The highly-acclaimed band, Chris Daniels and the Kings, will take the stage at 11 a.m. Sunday.
While many activities will be on Main Street, there will also be activities across U.S. Highway 285 at McGraw Park and all the way down to Platte Canyon Community Church on County Road 64.
The High Noon Auction will fittingly begin at 12 noon Saturday with proceeds supporting the Park County Historical Society and McGraw Park.
McGraw Park, located behind The Smiling Pig restaurant, will have music, open buildings and a Kid’s History Treasure Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Parking will be available down Park County Roads 64 and 68 with handicapped parking available at the resale boutique. The American Legion will have golf carts to assist visitors back and forth from parking. Park County Sheriff’s deputies will assist foot traffic crossing U.S. Highway 285.
Visitors are reminded that our mountain weather could throw anything at us from blazing sunshine to cold and rain. Come prepared and have a wonderful time.
